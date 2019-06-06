Colorado rookie rocks in big-league debut vs. Cubs

hello

Chicago Cubs lefty Jose Quintana was outdueled by a rookie making his first big-league start Thursday, and the Colorado Rockies left town with a 3-1 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Rockies salvaged the final contest of this three-game series, snapping the Cubs' wining streak at three games.

The Rockies' Peter Lambert was stellar in his major-league debut. He worked 7 innings, giving up 4 hits and 1 run while walking only one and striking out nine. He also collected his first major-league hit, a single in the third inning against Quintana.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Trevor Story legged out a double to left center to lead off. After Nolan Arenado popped out, David Dahl singled to left, scoring Story. Ian Desmond later doubled to drive in Dahl.

The Cubs scored in the sixth. Kris Bryant doubled to the left-field corner with one out. Anthony Rizzo grounded out, and Javier Baez singled to left field, scoring Bryant.

The Rockies added a run in the seventh on doubles by Desmond and Mark Reynolds and a sacrifice fly by Chris Iannetta.

Quintana worked 7⅓ innings, giving up 6 hits while walking none and striking out four.