Report: Chicago Cubs close the deal on new closer Kimbrel

FILE -- In this Sept. 3, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel works against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning of baseball game, in Atlanta. It was reported Wednesday night in The Athletic that Kimbrel has agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs, pending a physical.

Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein tried to playfully dodge the media Wednesday, claiming an "exemption" because the amateur draft was still going on.

It was to no avail, solely because of a loud buzz going on about the Cubs' bullpen situation, in particular a report from The Athletic that the Cubs are going hard after free-agent closer Craig Kimbrel.

During the Cubs' game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweeted that the Cubs and Kimbrel had reached a deal, pending a physical exam. The Cubs did not confirm the report.

Make no mistake, the Cubs were going to act soon to upgrade a bullpen that has been holding its own with closer Brandon Morrow on the injured list and backup closer Pedro Strop fresh off the IL.

"Same response," Epstein said to a group in the dugout before Wednesday's game. "We never talk about that type of stuff. I've been open about the fact that we'll be aggressive this year in the pen. We've been aggressively moving some pieces around internally and gotten some nice contributions from guys from Triple-A.

"I think we have a number of relievers throwing well, but we're always trying to get better out there, too. We've been open about the fact that at some point we'll probably get some help from outside the organization.

"Trades are certainly a possibility. There's usually not quality free agents rolling around this time of year. We'll certainly do our due diligence and see if that makes sense."

Kimbrel, 31, saved 42 games last year for the world-champion Boston Red Sox, and he has 333 lifetime saves during a career that began in 2010 with the Atlanta Braves. It's been reported that Kimbrel wants a hefty multiyear deal.

Manager Joe Maddon sounded welcoming of any help.

"Honestly, anybody would be excited would be excited to get a guy of his ilk in their bullpen," he said. "There's no question about it. Quite frankly, pragmatically, I'm just dealing with what we have right now.

"When you're able to lengthen the bullpen, man, with really quality guys at the end, you can shorten a game. There's no question you can shorten a game."

The Cubs have been on a tight budget, but if veteran infielder-oufielder Ben Zobrist does not come back off the restricted list, that could free up some funds. Zobrist has been dealing with personal issues.

"There are always unknowns that come up during the season that can impact your financial picture," Epstein said. "This year in particular there have been some unexpected variables that could possibly give us a little bit more flexibility than we had imagined. We don't talk in detail about financial situation.

Epstein did not offer much on Zobrist but said family considerations come first.

"It's most appropriate for him to address that," Epstein said. "I've been in touch with him, offering support, staying in good contact with him. It would be most appropriate that if we got to a point where there are any updates, it would have to come from him."

Strop came off the IL on Tuesday and earned his fifth save of the season, tying Steve Cishek for the team lead. Overall, the Cubs entered Wednesday 12-for-23 in save opportunities.

According to Epstein, Morrow is progressing in Arizona, playing catch from 75-90 feet.

Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer already have acted to help the offense, signing veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez after the Cleveland Indians released him. Gonzalez made positive contributions in his first two games as a Cub. The Cubs had been going with bench player Mark Zagunis, who was optioned to Class AAA Iowa.

"Really, we had our eye out for a veteran left-handed bat," Epstein said. "Initially, we were most interested in a bench bat. Mark Zagunis did a great job filling that role of coming off the (bench) and giving a quality at-bat. But we didn't want him to go too long without playing, so he needed to go down.

"Long term, I think we always felt like we'd be adding a veteran hitter, somebody who could give a good, professional at-bat. When 'CarGo' got released, it made great sense because we felt that at a minimum, he could fill that role off the bench and being ready to go out there, hit good pitching and give a quality at-bat. A player of his caliber, you're always intrigued if a change of scenery could spur a revival.

"He's well known for getting red-hot for two, three, four months at a time. It can come out of nowhere with him, too. We were thrilled he was willing to come with us."