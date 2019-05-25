Scouting report: Chicago Fire vs. New York City FC

By Orrin Schwarz

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire, 2:30 p.m. Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium

TV: Univision

Scouting NYCFC: NYCFC (4-1-6, 18 points) has done better on the road than at home. It is 3-1-2 in away games. Former Fire goalkeeper Sean Johnson has 6 shutouts and has allowed just 12 goals in 11 games for a NYCFC team that is undefeated in its last seven games.

Scouting the Fire: The Fire (4-5-4, 16 points) will try to bounce back from a discouraging 4-1 loss last week at San Jose. Coming home will help. The Fire is 4-1-2 in Bridgeview. Midfielder Nico Gaitan will miss another game with a leg injury.

Next: 7 p.m. Wednesday at D.C. United at Audi Field