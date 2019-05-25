Darvish battles and Cubs outlast Reds

Yu Darvish made his longest start for the Chicago Cubs, who outlasted the Cincinnati Reds 8-6 Saturday at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

There was an odd, old-school feel to Saturday's game at Wrigley Field between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

In the end, the Cubs won it 8-6 as David Bote broke a 6-6 tie in the eighth inning with a run-scoring double. Kyle Schwarber followed with a sacrifice fly.

Tyler Chatwood pitched the ninth and earned the save. It was his first as a Cub and the third of his er.

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish made his longest start as a Cub, working 7-plus innings and giving up 12 hits, 6 runs and 3 home runs. Manager Joe Maddon, who said before the game he needed length out of Darvish, allowed him to take the mound to start the eighth inning with a pitch count of 100.

The Cubs led 6-5, and Darvish immediately gave up a game-tying home run to Derek Dietrich and a looping single to Jose Iglesias before Maddon turned to reliever Kyle Ryan.

Ryan struck out the only batter he faced before freshly recalled Dillon Maples finished the inning without giving up any runs.

The Reds scored twice off Darvish in the second on a 2-run homer by Tucker Barnhart. Albert Almora Jr. hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

The Cubs scored four times in the fourth, getting a 2-run home run from Addison Russell and a 2-run double from Anthony Rizzo. Cincinnati came back with 2 in the fifth before Jason Heyward led off the home half with a home run to the basket in left-center. The Reds got a single run in the sixth before tying the game in the eighth.