Softball: Huntley, Kaneland, ACC all win titles and reach 30 victories

Huntley and Kaneland's softball teams won regional championships Friday while Aurora Central Catholic stayed alive in Class 2A with a 3-0 sectional title win over IC Catholic Prep at DeLaSalle High School.

Dani Brown did it all for the Chargers (30-7) driving in all 3 runs in the sixth inning to break a 0-0 tie and throwing a 3-hit shutout. Brown struck out 14 and allowed just 3 hits and 1 walk.

Izzy Hernandez led ACC with 2 of their 5 hits.

The Chargers travel to Benedictine University at 11 a.m. Monday for the Class 2A supersectional against Beecher.

Huntley (30-7) reached 30 wins behind a no-hitter from sophomore ace Bri Bower in an 11-1 win over Harlem in the Class 4A Harlem regional. Bower struck out 15 in 6 innings and allowed just 2 walks.

Grace Kutz, Lindsay Morgan, Teagan O'Rilley and Sofia Tenuta all hit home runs. Tenuta drove in 4 runs and Morgan had 3 RBI. Leadoff hitter Kendra Mitchell had 3 hits.

The Red Raiders advance to the Class 4A Hampshire sectional where they will play either Barrington or Lake Zurich on Wednesday.

Kaneland also rolled to a 6-inning win, 10-0 at home over Plano to win the Class 3A Kaneland regional.

The Knights jumped ahead with 3 runs in the second inning and ended the game with 3 in the sixth. Emilee Erickson struck out 12 in the first 5 innings before McKenna Ryan tossed a scoreless sixth.

Donatela Sommesi (3-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI), Hailey Roach (2-3) and Olivia Ortegel (1-4, 2 RBI) led the Knights (30-6) who will play Sterling at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Genoa-Kingston sectional semifinals.