Notre Dame football to host Northern Illinois in 2024

Northern Illinois will travel to South Bend, Ind., in 2024 to take on Notre Dame for the first time, the university announced Thursday. In this 2017 photo, the Huskies head to the locker room after winning at Nebraska. Associated Press

Games at Notre Dame in 2024 and Kentucky in 2022 and a renewed emphasis on playing Football Championship Subdivision teams from the state highlight a list of future nonconference football opponents announced Thursday by Northern Illinois University Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Sean T. Frazier.

Future Huskie nonconference football schedules also include previously announced contests at Big Ten opponents Michigan (Sept. 18, 2021) and Iowa (Sept. 13, 2025). The games at Notre Dame (Sept. 7, 2024) and Kentucky (Sept. 24, 2022) are the first between NIU and those teams.

NIU and UMass will play a home-and-home series in 2024 (Oct. 5 in DeKalb) and 2025 (Sept. 27 in Amherst), with home games vs. Eastern Illinois (Sept. 3, 2022), Southern Illinois (Sept. 9, 2023) and Illinois State (Sept. 5, 2026) also set. The Huskies will host to Maine Sept. 25, 2021.

Early in his tenure at NIU, Frazier made a splash with a series of home-and-home schedule announcements dubbed "SchedulePalooza," that included series with seven opponents from the Power 5 and Group of 5 ranks. Those series extend into the 2022 season.

The Huskies' complete 2020 nonconference schedule begins with a visit from Rhode Island Sept. 5, games at Maryland (Sept. 12) and Iowa (Sept. 26), along with a visit to Huskie Stadium by BYU (Oct. 24). The Maryland and BYU games were part of the SchedulePalooza announcements in 2014.