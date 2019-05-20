 
Softball: Geneva opens playoffs with victory

 
  Geneva's Sam Keller rounds the bases for her second home run against West Chicago in regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva.

      Geneva's Sam Keller rounds the bases for her second home run against West Chicago in regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  Geneva's Emily Viebrock, left, and Alyssa Kramer, right, get a high-five from Madison Femia after Bothe scoring in the third inning against West Chicago in regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva.

      Geneva's Emily Viebrock, left, and Alyssa Kramer, right, get a high-five from Madison Femia after Bothe scoring in the third inning against West Chicago in regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  Geneva's Sydney Haake winds up her pitch against West Chicago in regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva.

      Geneva's Sydney Haake winds up her pitch against West Chicago in regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  West Chicago's Aimee Cejna waits for the ball, left, but Emily Viebrock of Geneva is safe at second base in regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva.

      West Chicago's Aimee Cejna waits for the ball, left, but Emily Viebrock of Geneva is safe at second base in regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  Geneva's Emily Viebrock crosses home plate after her home run made it 11-1 and ended the game against West Chicago in regional softball action Monday in Geneva.

      Geneva's Emily Viebrock crosses home plate after her home run made it 11-1 and ended the game against West Chicago in regional softball action Monday in Geneva. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  West Chicago's Hannah Nickrand winds up her pitch against Geneva during regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva.

      West Chicago's Hannah Nickrand winds up her pitch against Geneva during regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  West Chicago's Aimee Cejna, right, throws to first as she makes a double play in the third inning against Geneva during regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva.

      West Chicago's Aimee Cejna, right, throws to first as she makes a double play in the third inning against Geneva during regional softball on Tuesday in Geneva. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

Sam Keller hit a pair of home runs as Geneva rolled to an 11-1 win over West Chicago in the Class 4A Geneva regional Monday.

The 14th-seeded Vikings (14-11) earned a shot against No. 1 seed Yorkville in the semifinals at home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Keller was 4-for-4 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI. Alyssa Kramer and Emily Viebrock also hit home runs. Kramer was 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Viebrock was 2-for-4 with 2 runs and 3 RBI.

Sydney Haake (8-2) scattered 7 hits and struck out 9 to get the win.

Gianna Hernandez went 3-for-3 to lead West Chicago.

Conant 4, Larkin 3: The Royals bowed out in the opening round of the St. Charles East regional. Conant will play the Saints at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rosary 18, IMSA 2: Rosary advanced to play Kaneland in the Class 3A Kaneland regional by beating IMSA on Monday.

Peyton Dillon homered and went 2-for-3 with 6 RBI for the Royals. Kaleigh Lentz was 3-for-3. Chloe Saltijeral, Abby Young and Katie Navarro all had 2 hits.

Navarro tripled, and Brooke Capparelli and Chloe Saltijeral both had doubles.

Young earned the win allowing 2 runs in 3 innings. Capparelli struck out 3 in her 1 inning of work.

