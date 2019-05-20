Softball: Geneva opens playoffs with victory

Sam Keller hit a pair of home runs as Geneva rolled to an 11-1 win over West Chicago in the Class 4A Geneva regional Monday.

The 14th-seeded Vikings (14-11) earned a shot against No. 1 seed Yorkville in the semifinals at home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Keller was 4-for-4 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI. Alyssa Kramer and Emily Viebrock also hit home runs. Kramer was 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Viebrock was 2-for-4 with 2 runs and 3 RBI.

Sydney Haake (8-2) scattered 7 hits and struck out 9 to get the win.

Gianna Hernandez went 3-for-3 to lead West Chicago.

Conant 4, Larkin 3: The Royals bowed out in the opening round of the St. Charles East regional. Conant will play the Saints at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rosary 18, IMSA 2: Rosary advanced to play Kaneland in the Class 3A Kaneland regional by beating IMSA on Monday.

Peyton Dillon homered and went 2-for-3 with 6 RBI for the Royals. Kaleigh Lentz was 3-for-3. Chloe Saltijeral, Abby Young and Katie Navarro all had 2 hits.

Navarro tripled, and Brooke Capparelli and Chloe Saltijeral both had doubles.

Young earned the win allowing 2 runs in 3 innings. Capparelli struck out 3 in her 1 inning of work.