Softball / Top 20
Softball
Team Comment
1. Palatine (27-2) Huff MSL West co-POY
2. Downers Grove S. (28-2) Mustangs look unstoppable
3. Barrington (28-4) Peterson MSL West co-POY
4. Downers Grove N. (23-6) Won WSC Silver Division
5. Crystal Lake S. (29-2) No. 1 seed in Genoa-Kingston sectional
6. Kaneland (28-6) Trying for back-to-back state trips
7. Huntley (28-7) Runner-up in Fox Valley Conference
8. Libertyville (21-7) No. 2 seed in Palatine sectional
9. WW South (20-7) Pitchers Fawcett, Pierce getting it done
10. Hersey (23-6) Luciano MSL East POY
11. Warren (21-4) No. 3 seed in Palatine sectional
12. Neuqua Valley (18-8) DuPage Valley Conference champion
13. South Elgin (25-6) 17-1 in last 18 games
14. Lake Park (21-11) Won first DuKane Conference title
15. Fremd (19-8) K. McCarthy sets school SB mark
16. Elk Grove (23-9) Ken Grams has 948 career wins
17. St. Francis (22-2-1) Top seed in Class 3A Benet sectional
18. Grayslake North (25-9) No. 6 seed in Palatine sectional
19. St. Charles E, (20-10) Runner-up in DuKane
20. Antioch (25-5-1) No. 1 seed in Class 3A Wauconda sectional