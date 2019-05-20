Softball / Top 20

Softball

Team Comment

1. Palatine (27-2) Huff MSL West co-POY

2. Downers Grove S. (28-2) Mustangs look unstoppable

3. Barrington (28-4) Peterson MSL West co-POY

4. Downers Grove N. (23-6) Won WSC Silver Division

5. Crystal Lake S. (29-2) No. 1 seed in Genoa-Kingston sectional

6. Kaneland (28-6) Trying for back-to-back state trips

7. Huntley (28-7) Runner-up in Fox Valley Conference

8. Libertyville (21-7) No. 2 seed in Palatine sectional

9. WW South (20-7) Pitchers Fawcett, Pierce getting it done

10. Hersey (23-6) Luciano MSL East POY

11. Warren (21-4) No. 3 seed in Palatine sectional

12. Neuqua Valley (18-8) DuPage Valley Conference champion

13. South Elgin (25-6) 17-1 in last 18 games

14. Lake Park (21-11) Won first DuKane Conference title

15. Fremd (19-8) K. McCarthy sets school SB mark

16. Elk Grove (23-9) Ken Grams has 948 career wins

17. St. Francis (22-2-1) Top seed in Class 3A Benet sectional

18. Grayslake North (25-9) No. 6 seed in Palatine sectional

19. St. Charles E, (20-10) Runner-up in DuKane

20. Antioch (25-5-1) No. 1 seed in Class 3A Wauconda sectional