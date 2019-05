Fox Valley scoreboard for Monday, May 20

Baseball

Monday's results

Kaneland 6, Batavia 3

Kaneland 010 050 0 -6-11-0

Batava 101 100 0 -3-6-1

2B: B -- Nelson, Schick, Yager.

CL South 10, DeKalb 0 (6 Inn.)

DeKalb 000 000 -0-0-3

CL South 105 202 x -10-12-1

2B: CLS -- Hetherington.

WP: Bimbi.

Buffalo Grove 5, Huntley 2

Buffalo Grove 101 030 0 -5-6-2

Huntley 110 000 0 -2-7-3

2B: BG -- Jacobs; 3B: H -- Talesky.

St. Charles East 6, Oswego 3

St. Charles East 113 000 1 -6-7-0

Oswego 002 010 0 -3-5-5

2B: SCE -- Co.Conn; O -- Miller, Maynard; 3B: O -- Miller.

WP: Meador.

Class 4A Bartlett regional

Bartlett 2, Addison Trail 1

Addison Trail 001 000 0 -1-5-1

Bartlett 000 000 2 -2-0-4

WP: Vaca.

Class 4A St. Charles North regional

Geneva 8, Conant 6

Conant 000 032 1 -6-9-2

Geneva 001 601 x -8-8-0

2B: G -- Stempowski; HR: C -- Seager.

WP: Croci.

Class 4A Schaumburg regional

Schaumburg 2, Marmion 0

Marmion 000 000 0 -0-2-0

Schaumburg 000 000 2 -2-4-0

HR: S -- Bahn.

WP: Kandefer; LP: Lundell.

Class 4A Grant regional

Crystal Lake Central 4, Jacobs 1

CL Central 020 200 0 -4-6-2

Jacobs 001 000 0 -1-4-4

2B: CLC -- Daughtery; J -- Belo.

WP: Mensching; LP: Balkcom.

Class 4A Dundee-Crown regional

Larkin 1, Elgin 0 (10 Inn.)

Class 2A Westmont regional

Aurora Christian 10, Westmont 0 (5 Inn.)

Westmont 000 00 -0-3-4

Aurora Christian 031 0x -10-6-1

2B: W -- O'Leary; AC -- Madsen; HR: AC -- Stavola.

WP: Kuntzendorf; LP: Dobrovolny.

Class 2A Oregon sectional

Byron 2, St. Edward 1

St. Edward 100 000 0 -1-4-3

Byron 001 010 x -2-6-1

2B: StE -- Olson; B -- Carlson.

LP: Tilche.

Class 1A Hinckley Big regional

Elgin Academy 5, Somonauk 3

Somonauk 002 100 0 -3-11-1

Elgin Academy 122 000 x -5-11-1

2B: S -- Westbrook, McCurlan; EA -- Plantz.

WP: Hill; LP: Wegener.

Softball

Monday's results

Class 4A St. Charles East regional

Conant 4, Larkin 3

Larkin 010 002 0 -3-6-1

Conant 000 200 2 -4-11-1

2B: L -- Garcia; 3B: ; HR: C -- Long.

WP: Flaishaker; LP: Cronin.

Class 4A Glenbard East regional

Glenbard East 14, Elgin 4 (5 Inn.)

Elgin 400 00 -4-8-2

Glenbard East 067 1x -14-9-0

2B: GBE -- Arroyo; HR: GBE -- Raitano, Brooks.

WP: Gonzalez; LP: Sensor.

Class 4A Geneva regional

Geneva 11, West Chicago 1 (6 Inn.)

West Chicago 100 000 -1-6-1

Geneva 103 223 -11-14-1

2B: WC -- Cejna, 10; G -- Haake, Keller, Kramer, Viebrock; HR: G -- Keller 2, Kramer, Viebrock.

WP: Haake; LP: Nickrand.

Class 3A Kaneland regional

Rosary 18, IMSA 2 (4 Inn.)

IMSA 200 0 -2-4-2

Rosary 495 x -18-12-0

2B: IMSA -- Izaguirre; R -- Capparelli, Saltigeral; 3B: R -- Navarro; HR: R -- Dillion; Grand slam: R -- Dillon.

WP: Young; LP: Mitchell.

Boys volleyball

Monday's results

Bolingbrook regional

Timothy Christian D. Marmion 27-25, 22-25, 26-24

Timothy Christian -- Teune (21 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces, 4 blocks, 9 service points), Bailey (16 kills, 12 digs), Westra (21 assists, 8 service points), Wise (15 assists, 9 digs), DeBoer (2 blocks, ace, 7 service points).

Marmion -- Roche (12 kills, 7 digs, 9 service points), Damico (9 kills, 11 digs), Minnis (25 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces), Bettag (7 kills, 5 blocks), Johnson (4 kills), Tews (8 digs, ace, 12 service points), Cardenas (ace).

Conant regional

Schaumburg D. Geneva 25-21, 21-25, 25-23

York D. St. Edward 25-11, 25-20

Lake Park regional

Leyden D. Elgin 25-18, 25-13

South Elgin regional

Rolling Meadows d. South Elgin 25-21, 17-25, 25-18

West Chicago D. Larkin 25-16, 25-15

St. Charles North regional

St. Charles East d. Wheaton Academy 25-18, 25-19

St. Charles North D. Hoffman Estates 25-14, 25-22

Boys lacrosse

Monday's results

Geneva sectional

Neuqua Valley 16, Bartlett co-op 2

Geneva 8, St. Charles East 6

South Elgin 15, Waubonsie Valley co-op 4

Wheaton Academy 6, St. Charles North 5

Hoffman Estates sectional

Barrington 13, Conant 9

Schaumburg 15, Crystal Lake Central 4

Prairie Ridge 8, Huntley 3

Cary-Grove 21, Hoffman Estates 8

Girls lacrosse

Monday's results

St. Charles East sectional

Hoffman Estates 18, Hampshire 1

Conant 17, Geneva 5

Schaumburg 9, Huntley 8 OT

Huntley 5 3 0 --8

Schaumburg 6 2 1 --9

Scoring: H -- Wiechec 4, Wentz 2, Joyce, Wombacher; Goalkeepers: H -- Black (16 saves).

Upcoming events

Today

Baseball

Class 3A Crystal Lake South regional

No. 4 Crystal Lake South vs. No. 13 Johnsburg, 4 p.m.

Softball

Class 2A Lisle sectional

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Guerin, 6 p.m.

Class 4A St. Charles East regional

No. 1 St. Charles East vs. No. 16 Conant, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Fremd regional

No. 4 South Elgin vs. No. 13 Bartlett, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A St. Charles North regional

No. 3 Lake Park vs. No. 14 Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Geneva regional

No.1 Yorkville vs. No. 14 Geneva, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Oswego East regional

No. 4 Oswego East vs. No. 15 Batavia, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Cary-Grove regional

No. 2 Jacobs vs. No. 7 Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Barrington sectional

No. 1 Barrington vs. No. 8 Dundee-Crown, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Harlem regional

No. 2 Huntley vs. No. 8 Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Kaneland regional

No. 2 Kaneland vs. No. 6 Rosary, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Burlington Central regional

No. 1 Crystal Lake South vs. No. 8 St. Edward, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 3A Rockford Guilford sectional

Barrington vs. South Elgin, 4:30 p.m.

Cary-Grove vs. Hononegah, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Waubonsie Valley regional

No. 3 West Aurora vs. No. 14 Metea Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Conant regional

No. 1 Glenbard West vs. No. 16 Schaumburg, 5:30 p.m.

South Elgin regional

No. 2 Palatine vs. No. 18 Rolling Meadows, 5:30 p.m.

No. 10 Fremd vs. No. 7 West Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles North regional

No. 3 Bartlett vs. No. 19 Addison Trail, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 St. Charles East vs. No. 11 St. Charles North, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Baseball

Class 2A Lisle sectional

Aurora Christian vs. Holy Trinity, 4 p.m.

DePaul College Prep vs. Lisle, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Harvest Christian sectional

Hope regional winner vs. Hinckley-Big Rock regional winner, 4:30 p.m.

Harvest Christian vs. North Shore Country Day, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Bartlett regional

No. 1 Willowbrook vs. No. 15 Bartlett, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A St. Charles East regional

No. 4 Wheaton North vs. No. 13 Glenbard North, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A St. Charles North regional

No. 2 St. Charles North vs. No. 14 Geneva, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Schaumburg regional

No. 3 South Elgin vs. No. 16 Schaumburg, 4:45 p.m.

Class 4A DeKalb regional

No. 1 Huntley vs. No. 10 Rockford Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Grant regional

No. 2 Cary-Grove vs. No. 7 Crystal Lake Central, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Dundee-Crown regional

No. 1 Barrington vs. No. 9 Larkin, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Harlem regional

No. 2 Rockton Hononegah vs. No. 6 Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Burlington Central regional

No. 1 Kaneland vs. No. 8 Genoa-Kingston, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Class 4A St. Charles East regional

No. 8 Streamwood vs. No. 9 Schaumburg, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Fremd regional

No. 5 Fremd vs. No. 12 Glenbard North, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A St. Charles North regional

No. 6 St. Charles North vs. No. 11 Glenbard West, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Geneva regional

No. 8 West Aurora vs. No. 9 Naperville Central, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Belvidere North regional

No. 4 Hampshire vs. No. 5 Belvidere North, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Cary-Grove regional

No. 3 McHenry vs. No. 5 Cary-Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Barrington sectional

No. 4 Crystal Lake Central vs. No. 6 Lake Zurich, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Harlem regional

No. 3 Harlem vs. No. 7 Rockford East, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Kaneland regional

No. 4 Sandwich vs. No. 5 Plano, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Burlington Central regional

No. 3 Burlington Central vs. No. 7 Elmwood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 3A Schaumburg sectional

St. Francis regional winner vs. Batavia regional winner, 4:30 p.m.

Conant regional winner vs. Hoffman Estates regional winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Hampshire sectional

Woodstock North regional winner vs. Boylan regional winner, 5 p.m.

Sycamore regional winner vs. Burlington Central regional winner, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Waubonsie Valley regional

Championship game, 6 p.m.

South Elgin regional

Championship game, 6 p.m.

St. Charles North regional

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

St. Charles East sectional

No. 1 St. Charles East vs. winner of No. 4 Schaumburg vs. No. 5 Huntley, 5:30 p.m.

Winner of No. 7 Hampshire vs. No. 2 Hoffman Estates vs. winner of No. 6 Geneva vs. No. 3 Conant, 7 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Geneva sectional

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Hoffman Estates sectional

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Baseball

Class 4A St. Charles East regional

No. 5 St. Charles East vs. winner of No. 12 Glenbard West and No. 21 Hoffman Estates, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A St. Charles North regional

No. 7 Glenbard East vs. No. 10 Wheaton Warrenville South, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Schaumburg regional

No. 6 Batavia vs. No. 11 Lake Park, 4:45 p.m.

Class 4A Hinsdale Central regional

No. 8 West Aurora vs. No. 11 Hinsdale Central, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Grant regional

No. 3 Grant vs. No. 5 Streamwood, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Dundee-Crown regional

No. 4 McHenry vs. No. 8 Dundee-Crown, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Harlem regional

No. 3 Hampshire vs. No. 5 Harlem, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Crystal Lake South regional

No. 5 Vernon Hills vs. No. 12 Woodstock North, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Burlington Central regional

No. 4 Burlington Central vs. No. 5 Wheaton Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field

State

Boys tennis

State

Friday, May 24

Softball

Class 4A St. Charles East regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Fremd regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A St. Charles North regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Oswego East regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Belvidere North regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A Harlem regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Burlington Central regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 3A Rockford Guilford sectional

Championship game, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Hampshire sectional

Championship game, 5 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Fremd sectional

South Elgin regional winner vs. St. Charles North regional winner, 6:30 p.m.

Boys track and field

State

Boys tennis

State

Girls lacrosse

St. Charles East sectional

Championship game, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Geneva sectional

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Hoffman Estates sectional

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Baseball

Class 2A Lisle sectional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A St. Charles East regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A St. Charles North regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A Schaumburg regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A Hinsdale Central regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A DeKalb regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A Grant regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A Dundee-Crown regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A Harlem regional

Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Crystal Lake South regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 3A Burlington Central regional

Championship game, 10 a.m.

Softball

Class 2A Lisle sectional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A Geneva regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 4A Cary-Grove regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Class 3A Kaneland regional

Championship game, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Class 3A Schaumburg sectional

Championship game, 2 p.m.

Boys track and field

State

Boys tennis

State