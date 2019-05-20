Baseball / Top 20

1. Warren (30-3) No. 1 seed in Class 4A St. Viator sectional

2. Barrington (28-6) Mid-Suburban League champs

3. Neuqua Valley (23-7) Stumbled in DVC tourney

4. Willowbrook (23-5) Dialing in postseason pitching

5. Wheaton North (22-9) Surging into playoffs

6. St. Charles N. (23-10) DuKane Conference champs

7. Huntley (26-8) Fox Valley Conference co-champs

8. Metea Valley (23-7) Familiar foes coming up

9. South Elgin (24-5) Upstate Eight Conference champs

10. Grant (24-6) No. 3 seed in McHenry sub-sectional

11. West Aurora (24-8-1) At regional host Hinsdale C. Thursday

12. Stevenson (23-9) No. 2 seed in St. Viator sectional

13. York (20-10) Just shy of WSC Silver crown

14. Grayslake C. (23-7) No. 2 seed in own Class 3A sectional

15. Downers Grove S. (20-10) Super dangerous 10th seed

16. Kaneland (24-9) Most wins since 2011 state title

17. Batavia (18-12) Lost 2 of 3 vs. regional foe Lake Park

18. Crystal Lake S. (20-10) Won 9 of last 10

19. Elk Grove (16-11) Dangerous 8 seed

20. St. Francis (21-5) MSC Blue champs