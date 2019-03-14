Scouting girls soccer in Lake County

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY CONFERENCE

ANTIOCHCoach: James Silasiri (first season)

Last season: 14-5-2, lost to Vernon Hills in Class 2A regional final

Returning players: Natalie Hill (Sr. MF), Karina Steitz (Sr. D), Samantha Champney (Jr. D), Mikayla Holway (Jr. MF), Kacie Meltzer (Jr. MF), Sarah Smith (Jr. MF), Lauren Gissel (So. MF), Kaitlyn Holmes (So. F), Chloe Krumrai (So. MF)

Newcomers: Shyanne Arias (Sr. G), Rebecca Brnot (Sr. MF), Grace Helen (Sr. D), Izzy Mateja (Sr. D), Leah LeBrun (So. G), Allyson Pierce (So. MF), Natalie Rogalski (So. D), Andrea Santoyo (So. MF), Caroline Monaco (Fr. F)

Outlook: James Silasiri takes over as coach from Marni Polakow. Antioch lost some talent, including Rachel Moore (College of Lake County, 34 goals, 15 assists last season), Ella Roberts (Winona State, 9 goals, 23 assists) and keeper Monica Wilhelm (Iowa, 10 shutouts), but younger players are ready to step up. "We have a bright future and I'm very excited to be a part of the growth process." Silasiri said. "This year we're younger, and certainly we will need to work hard to be successful on the field with a lot of new faces on our team. Greatly helping the process is a strong group of juniors and seniors who, starting well before the first day of tryouts, began to take ownership of the team. As long as our girls remain committed to our learning process and committed to each other, we will see success on the field."

GRANT Coach: Olivia Jansen (second season)

Last season: 3-18-1, lost to Larkin in Class 3A regional semifinal

Returning players: Emily Urbina (Sr. MF), Bella Villareal (Sr. MF), Brooke Barnes (Jr. D), Addy Karpilovsky (So. F), Nicole Stigler (So. F)

Newcomers: Ariel Carrasco (Sr. MF), Arianna Davis (Sr. G), Molly Boyd (Jr. MF), Lauren Flogel (Jr. D), Jenny Martinez (Jr. MF), Mae Neofotistos (Jr. D), Paige Allen (So. MF/F), Kayla McGill (So. MF), Taylor Fruehling (Fr. MF)

Outlook: Grant is on the young side but should improve as the season goes on. "We need to do the little things right every day and improve our play from game to game," Bulldogs coach Olivia Jansen said. "We have a talented group of returners and a lot o eager newcomers getting added to the mix. The team needs to come ready to work every practice and put the team's needs above their own. If they give us 100 percent every day and apply our practice sessions to games, I'm confident we'll be able to reach the goals we set for ourselves this season."

GRAYSLAKE CENTRALCoach: Jamie Martin (first season)

Last season: 9-8-1, lost to St. Viator in Class 2A regional final

Returning players: Mali Chiodi (Sr. D), Maura Fitzgerald (Sr F), Taylor Ford (Jr. G/D), Grace Hermann (Sr. MF), Victoria Medina (Sr. F), Bri Storino (Sr. D), Hannah Kolb (Jr. F), Amanda Kocialkowski (Jr. MF), Madeline Mussay (Jr. MF), Emma Stopka (Jr. D)

Newcomers: Lillian Bak (So. D), Piper Gallaher (Fr. G)

Other notable players: Georgia Bond (So. MF), Emma Coonan (So. D), Adine Mendoza (So. D)

Outlook: Numerous players return for Grayslake Central and new coach Jamie Martin, who replaces Daniel DePaz, who's coaching at Libertyville. The veterans include All-Area midfielder Grace Hermann. "The girls have highlighted some key objectives in our development and ambitions this spring," Martin said. "It will be fun to see how far we can push ourselves as a team to achieve and surpass these goals."

GRAYSLAKE NORTHCoach: Adam DeCaluwe (13th season)

Last season: 11-8-1, lost to Deerfield in Class 2A regional final

Top players lost: Lauren Davis (Bethel University), Maddie Kubas (track) Haley Leanna (UIC), Sarah Rauch, Maddie Wilkinson.

Returning players: Daniella Adams (Sr. D), McKenna Brooks (Sr. F), Katelyn Dameron (Sr. D), Emily Dunne (Carroll University commit, Sr. G), Jordyn Gerdes (Sr. MF/F), Laura Hansen (Minnesota-Duluth commit, Sr. MF), Grace Kedzior (Sr. D), Ari Gotshall (Jr. F), Eden Hartigan (Jr. D), Emma Hochstein (Jr. D), Nicole Lacke (Jr. MF), Gianna Morrero (So. MF), Rachel McBride (So. D/MF)

Newcomers: Amy Knoeble (Sr. MF), Emma Dusek (So. F), Willow Silverman (So. MF), Maddie Barrie (Fr. D/MF,) Emily Hansen (Fr. MF)

Outlook: Grayslake North has been competitive in recent seasons and should be again this year, despite the losses of prolific goal scorer Lauren Davis (Bethel University), who scored 71 career goals, including 28 last season, and keeper Haley Leanna (UIC). Junior defender Emma Hochstein was an All-Area selection last spring. "We have a pretty good group of girls that are a nice mixture of youth and experience," coach Adam DeCaluwe said. "The girls are very hardworking, yet manage to have fun in everything they do. They seem to have created a great team atmosphere and approach, where the girls are working hard, sacrificing themselves for the good of the team."

LAKESCoach: Kevin Kullby (14th season)

Last season: 6-11, lost to Wauconda in Class 2A regional final

Returning players: Faith Conway (Sr. F), Simone Lippmann (Sr. MF), Riley Beggs (Jr. MF), Kelly Kao (Jr. D), Taylor Primack (So. GK)

Newcomers: Natasha Adams (Fr. D), Lily Erwin (Fr. MF), Hunter Savell (Fr. D)

Other notable players: Sophia Doris (Sr. MF), Abbey Findley (Jr. F), Sydney Schmidt (Sr. D), Madison Baker (Jr. D), Abby Gaida (Jr. F), Anna Gardner (Jr. D), Cassidy LeGrand (Jr. F), Elise Moran (Jr. D), Noella Padilla (Jr. MF), Samantha Drake (So. MF), Halle Edwards (So. D), Ava Fellers (So. MF), Zoe Kane (So. F), Brianna Lippmann (So. F), Megan Maloney (So. G)

Outlook: Lakes is rebuilding with young players looking to step forward. "We need players to find a scoring touch," coach Kevin Kullby said. "Last year we struggled to score. Hopefully, the experienced players we have coming back will get on board. The objective is to hold our own and compete well during the course of the season, and hopefully that translates to more wins."

ROUND LAKECoach: Josue Jimenez (fifth season)

Last season: 11-8-2, lost to Carmel Catholic in Class 3A regional semifinal

Returning players: Stephanie Calderon (Sr. MF), Claudia Hernandez (Sr. F), Alexandria Wawrzyniak (Sr. MF), Dana Devera (Jr. F)

Newcomers: Jocelie Flores (So. F), Evelyn Hierzer (So. F), Mackensie Ramsey (So. MF), Alondra Russildi (So. D), Nicole Wawrzyniak (So. MF), Adriana Casco (Fr. G), Leslie Lopez (Fr. F), Mckenzie Ramsey (Fr. MF), Tays Rodriguez (Jr. MF), Kimberly Salgado (Fr. MF), Anna Vasquez (Fr. MF)

Other notable players: Jessica Arteaga (Sr. D), Susana Albor (Jr. MF), Stephanie Calderon (Jr. D), Carla Gomez (Jr. F), Giselle Raygoza (Jr. G), Citlalli Suarez (Jr. D), Andrea Guzman (So. MF), Sophia Melesio (So. D)

Outlook: Round Lake won a school-record 11 games last season and seeks to break that mark this season. Alexandria Wawrzyniak had 17 goals and 20 assists in an All-Area campaign as a junior. "I know this group is capable of doing much more than that," coach Josue Jimenez said. "In order to do this, we need to possess the ball more in order to create more scoring opportunities. Staying consistent with the same intensity throughout the game is also something that we need to do in order to achieve our goals for the season. I have had the majority of this group for three years now, and the bond has become stronger each year. They all work hard for one another, and this is something that I love about this group."

WAUCONDACoach: Beau Shogren (fourth season)

Last season: 17-2-1, lost to St. Viator in Class 2A sectional final

Returning players: Olivia Kuch (Sr. D), Kayla Llewellyn (UW-Whitewater commit, Sr. D), Abigail McHugh (NIU commit, Sr. MF), Megan Sinnott (Purdue Ft. Wayne commit, Sr. F), Dakota Thompson (Sr. MF), Savanna Johnson (Jr. MF), Morgan Lung (Jr. F), Sarah Rizzo (Jr. D), Madelyn Thompson (Jr. D), Rosalie Wisniewski (So. MF)

Newcomers: Mackenzie Arden (Fr. G), Jordan Bodden (Fr. MF), Belle Johnson (Fr. MF)

Other notable players: Oceanna Pfeiffer (Sr, F), Tara Bierdz (Jr. D), Sarah Rizzo (Jr. D), Bianca Pilaski (So. F), Amyna Ribar (So. F)

Outlook: Wauconda has reached the Class 2A sectional finals each of the last two years. The Bulldogs may have lost some outstanding talent, including All-Area captain Kayla Wisniewski (University of Purdue Fort Wayne), who scored 18 goals last season, but they still have a number of talented players back. Included are NIU-commit Abigail McHugh and Megan Sinnott, who's committed to Purdue-Fort Wayne. "Our players fully expect to have a successful season, but it won't be easy," said coach Beau Shogren, who hit a milestone to start the season with his 50th victory. "We start the season against some really competitive teams and we have a few (Class) 3A schools in our nonconference schedule. The key is going to be staying healthy. We area really excited about our mix of experienced and new players. Our incoming freshmen are going to play important roles, and our depth may be good as it has been in recent years. The thing we love about this team, in particular, is how hard and tenaciously they play. These girls are pushing each other to reach the next level of how good they can be."

NORTH SUBURBAN CONFERENCE

LAKE ZURICHCoach: Mike Castronova (eighth season)

Last season: 11-3-3, lost to Palatine in Class 3A regional final

Returning players: Anna Biergans (Sr. D), Anna Guzman (Sr. D), Rachel Krueger (Sr. F), Morgan Long (Sr. D), Mackenzie Parchment (College of Lake County commit, Sr. D), Maddy Piggott (Sr. F), Abby Willock (Sr. D)

Newcomers: Cassidy Johnston (Sr. F), Elisabeth Hume (Jr. MF), Jenna Krause (Jr. MF), Ashleigh Stanovich (So. F), Maddie Zack (So. G), Paige Grossenbacher (Fr. G)

Other notable players: Riya Shah (Sr. D), Haley Brousseau (So. MF), Julia Cison (So. D), Abbie DeGustino (So. D), Ashleigh Stanovich (So. F), Tess Vages (So. F)

Outlook: Having a strong core of returning players should make Lake Zurich competitive again this season. The players who graduated included Kristin Brousseau, who scored 22 goals last season and had 57 in her career. Veterans Maddy Piggott and Anna Biergans are coming off strong basketball seasons. "We have players with a lot of varsity experience and new players that are ready to contribute at the varsity level," coach Mike Castronova said. "We want to compete in conference, do well in our two tournaments and nonconference games, and playing our best soccer going into the playoffs."

LIBERTYVILLECoach: Daniel DePaz (first season)

Last season: 13-7, lost to Carmel Catholic in Class 3A sectional final

Returning players: Alex Hauser (Sr. MF/F), Lauren Huber (So. MF), Helana Janczak (Wooster Ohio commit, Sr. D), Francesca Losh (Sr. MF), Brynn Miller (Sr. D/MF), Abby Paglia (Sr. D), Savanna Winiecki (Sr. MF), Kendall Edwards (Jr. G), Jada Higgins (Jr. MF), Emma Manolovic (Jr. D), Faith Roberts (So. D)

Newcomers: Lillian Slater (Sr. D), Melani Faber (Jr. MF), Kaitlyn Christensen (So. MF), Lauren Milz (So. D), Lauren Rocco (Fr. F)

Other notable players: Natalie Czajka (Jr. D), Victoria Villanueva-Guzman (Jr. MF)

Outlook: The Wildcats have a new coach this season, as Daniel DePaz comes from Grayslake Central to replace Shannon Etnyre, who took a teaching job in the state of Washington. The Wildcats boast a number of returning starters with experience from last year and should be a competitive team. Center back Faith Roberts earned All-Area honors as a freshman last season. "Looking forward to getting to know the varsity team as well as other players in the program," DePaz said. "We have a good group of girls that are willing to put the work in and want to buy into the process. We look forward to growing as a team with each practice and each game."

MUNDELEINCoach: Heather Crawford (first season)

Last season: 11-6-3, lost to Carmel Catholic in Class 3A regional final

Returning players: Morgan Albertsen (Sr. F), Megan Griparis (Sr. MF/F), Stephanie Griparis (D/MF), Kate Hay (Sr. MF), Gigi Sahagun (Milwaukee School of Engineering commit, Sr. MF), Gigi Sahagun (Sr., MF/F)- Committed to play next year at Chicago State University, Nicole Robb (Sr., MF)- Committed to play next year at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), Madigan Franzen (Jr. MF), Kadra Balla (So. D/MF), Becca Nielsen (Jr. MF/F), Lia Perrelli (So. G), Addison Spilman (So. MF/F,) Eva Their (So. D), Carly Zentz (So. D)

Newcomers: Abbie Walter (Sr. D/MF), Joanna Noriega (Jr. D), Rylee Oilendick (So. D/MF), Anahi Gonzalez (Fr. F)

Outlook: The defending North Suburban Conference champions bring back a number of quality players, while coach Heather Crawford takes over from Ernie Billittier. "I believe that with a selfless, team-first approach and consistently training at the highest level possible, we will be headed in the right direction," Crawford said. "As long as we continue to grow as a group and settle into roles, I believe we will put ourselves in a good position to be successful."

STEVENSONCoach: PepeJon Chavez (second season)

Last season: 11-7-3, lost to Libertyville in Class 3A sectional semifinal

Returning players: Krissy Hill (Sr. F), Hannah Lapeire (Purdue commit, Sr. MF), Gaby Nyc (So. D)

Newcomers: Jenny Staten (Sr. G), Kalyssa VanZanten (Notre Dame commit, Sr. F), Madison Kim (Fr. MF), Lily Mahdavian (Fr. D/MF)

Other notables players: Jessica Baigorria (Sr. MF/F), Emma Ramagnano (Sr. F), Alyssa Bende (Jr. MF), Grace Collins (Jr. D), Paige Copeland (Jr. D/MF), Jessica Inman (Jr. D), Nina Kalou (Jr. D), Tess Koleno (Jr. D), Nikki Kolz (Jr. G), Isabella Michael (Jr. MF/F), Arushi Nair (Jr. G), Mathilde Weiss-Pucahala (Jr. D), Myah Schoolman (Jr. D), Gracie Wingfield (Jr. MF/F), Kayla Constabileo (So. D/MF), Erin Day (So. D), Abby Kalou (So. F), Nicole Schmidt (So. MF)

Outlook: If graduation wasn't enough, Stevenson lost starters Hannah Lapeire (Purdue) and Isabella Michael to ACL injuries before the season began. Still, there is optimism in Lincolnshire. Krissy Hill scored 9 goals in an All-Area campaign last season. "The girls should be fighting for a spot on top of the (NSC) and look to seed high for the playoffs," coach PepeJon Chavez said. "Girls need to execute technically and play with composure as a unit under pressure. We know who we are. The identity piece and culture of Stevenson soccer is healthy."

WARRENCoach: Ryan McCabe (eighth season)

Last season: 8-11-3, lost to Palatine in Class 3A regional semifinal

Returning players: Meg Best (Sr. MF), Courtney Chomko (Florida Southern commit, Sr. MF), Emma Preda (Sr. D), Anna Attiah (Jr. D), Sarah Barbosa (Jr. G), Morgan Liebau (Jr. D), Elizabeth Weinberg (Jr. F), Olivia Wolf (Jr. D), Melissa Cole (So. MF), Amber Langosch (So. MF), Emily Soriaga (So. MF), Zoe Wagner (So. D)

Newcomers: Sarah Kreppein (Sr. D), Alana Turner (Sr. G), Kendra Beaton (Jr. D), Kayla McCandless (So. D), Kylie Mahoney (Fr. MF), Athena McGinn (Fr. F), Ella Skelton (Fr. MF)

Outlook: A young team last season got better as the season progressed, and the Blue Devils look to build on that. "I expect this team to pick up where we left off last year," coach Ryan McCabe said. "We had so many new faces last year that it took three-quarters of the season to get our team chemistry and culture to an appropriate level. The girls are committed to being great at small details in order to continue to raise their level of play and (play an) attractive style of soccer with hard work and focus."

CENTRAL SUBURBAN LEAGUE NORTH DIVISION

VERNON HILLSCoach: Mike McCaulou (fourth season)

Last season: 7-11-2, lost to Wauconda in Class 2A sectional semifinal

Returning players: Piper Bedell (Sr. D), Ziggy Jezorski (Sr. D/MF), Alex Ludolph (IUPUI commit, Sr. MF/F), Julia Neary (NIU commit, Sr. MF), Ryan Schofield (Sr. D/MF), Cassie Pappano (Sr G), Lily Blase (Jr. MF)

Newcomers: Abby Brown (Jr. MF), Jessie Biede (So. F), Maya Oppenheim (So. D/MF), Sydney Takaoka (So. MF), Emmy Woodrow (So. D/MF), Julia Kempf (Fr. MF)

Other notable players: Madeline Woodrow (Sr. D), Abbey Kempf (Jr. F), Marley Reback (Jr. MF), Brynn Ziemke (Jr. MF), Daniella Jarrell (So. GK/F), Gill Johnson (So. D)

Outlook: Vernon Hills returns a number of experienced players from last year. The veterans include a pair of college-bound players in Alex Ludolph (IUPUI) and Julia Neary (NIU). "We want to continue to develop as a program on and off the field," coach Mike McCaulou said. "We want to find a way to continue to push one another daily in training so that we can be the best product on the field each time we step out there this spring. We know what we're capable of as a team, and we just need to keep digging deeper to get more from ourselves individually and collectively as a group each day. Good things will come from this group of soccer players if they stick to the philosophy we have set together as a team and program."

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC CONFERENCE

CARMEL CATHOLICCoach: Ray Krawzak (fourth season)

Last season: 16-5-1, lost to New Trier in Class 3A supersectional

Returning players: Zenaya Barnes (Grambling State commit, Sr. F), Olivia Salvi (Sr. MF), Caitlin Teehan (Sr. MF), Mia Salvi (So. MF)

Newcomers: Taylor Zelich (Sr. G), Marisa Marti (Sr. G), Anna Sicco (Jr. MF), Jill Walsh (Jr. MF), Lyndsey Basara (So. F), Sophia Coury (So. F), Maddie Preda (So. D), Kate Jones (Fr. D)

Other notable players: Annie Burkhalter (Sr. F), Morgan Smola (Sr. D), Maddy Splitt (Sr. D), Lucy Tarcha (Sr. MF), Olivia Pullin (Jr. MF), Liz Galla (So. D), Sarah Galla (So. F)

Outlook: Carmel had a great season a year ago but saw a number of players move on. They still boast plenty of talent, including Grambling State commit Zenaya Barnes, who scored 15 goals as a junior. "We will be solid, but it will take a while since we are young," coach Ray Krawzak said. "I'm looking forward to watching this team grow."

-- Compiled by Rusty Silber