Girls soccer Top 20

1. Barrington (21-3-2) Back-to-back Class 3A champion

2. St. Charles North (21-1-1) Strong senior leadership for North Stars

3. Naperville North (20-4-4) Riggs keys the defense

4. Neuqua Valley (14-6-0) McCarthy looking for big year

5. Benet (20-4-1) The Redwings are loaded

6. WW South (15-8-0) Brennan is back in goal

7. Conant (14-6-3) Mazurek, Smeltzer form potent duo up top

8. Fremd (7-10-4) Vikings right there with Barrington, Conant

9. Downers South (12-6-4) Mustangs return nine starters

10. St. Francis (18-4-3) Won Class 2A championship last year

11. Wauconda (17-2-1) A lot of experience returns

12. Mundelein (11-6-3) Should be a contender in the NSC

13. St. Viator (18-6-2) Heavy graduation losses for 2A runner-up

14. Libertyville (13-7-0) Could challenge in battle for NSC title

15. Batavia (14-4-2) Bulldogs will be tough to score on

16. Vernon Hills (8-11-3) A very good group is ready

17. Cary-Grove (13-3-2) Sheehan lands in net

18. Naperville Cent. (11-12-1) 17 returnees for Redhawks

19. Metea Valley (14-8-3) Five straight regional titles

20. St. Charles East (13-6-6) Saints return seven starters