Girls soccer Top 20
Girls soccer
Team Comment
1. Barrington (21-3-2) Back-to-back Class 3A champion
2. St. Charles North (21-1-1) Strong senior leadership for North Stars
3. Naperville North (20-4-4) Riggs keys the defense
4. Neuqua Valley (14-6-0) McCarthy looking for big year
5. Benet (20-4-1) The Redwings are loaded
6. WW South (15-8-0) Brennan is back in goal
7. Conant (14-6-3) Mazurek, Smeltzer form potent duo up top
8. Fremd (7-10-4) Vikings right there with Barrington, Conant
9. Downers South (12-6-4) Mustangs return nine starters
10. St. Francis (18-4-3) Won Class 2A championship last year
11. Wauconda (17-2-1) A lot of experience returns
12. Mundelein (11-6-3) Should be a contender in the NSC
13. St. Viator (18-6-2) Heavy graduation losses for 2A runner-up
14. Libertyville (13-7-0) Could challenge in battle for NSC title
15. Batavia (14-4-2) Bulldogs will be tough to score on
16. Vernon Hills (8-11-3) A very good group is ready
17. Cary-Grove (13-3-2) Sheehan lands in net
18. Naperville Cent. (11-12-1) 17 returnees for Redhawks
19. Metea Valley (14-8-3) Five straight regional titles
20. St. Charles East (13-6-6) Saints return seven starters