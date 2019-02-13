Cubs say new TV network will begin airing games to start 2020 season

hello

Tom Ricketts, here making opening remarks at the Cubs Convention, and his family ownership group had long wanted an exclusive television home for the team. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

The Chicago Cubs made it official Wednesday, announcing their own TV network.

The team will partner with Sinclair Broadcast Group to launch the Marquee Sports Network. The new regional sports network will be the exclusive television home of the Cubs beginning in 2020 as the team ends its longtime association with WGN-TV as well as with NBC Sports Chicago and ABC 7.

"We are excited to better serve our fans with expanded and exclusive programming showcasing our remarkable players, beloved ballpark and storied past," Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said in a statement. "Our dedicated 'Cubs-centric' network will carry all available Cubs games and feature uncompromising, in-depth and behind-the-scenes coverage."

The Cubs say that in addition to live game broadcasts, which will continue to feature broadcasters Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies, Marquee Sports Network will "provide extensive pregame and postgame coverage, unique Cubs content and other local sports programming."

The devil will be in the details. The Cubs will have to convince cable companies to carry the channel and at a reasonable cost for viewers. Reports have said Marquee could add $6 a month so subscribers' cable bills.

Under the Ricketts ownership, which took over in late 2009, the Cubs have sought to launch their own TV network. The revenue potential could be large, but the Cubs could face a fan backlash if costs are deemed too high or if cable companies won't carry the channel.

WGN is entering its 72nd and final year of televising Cubs games. Under the new arrangement, the only Cubs games to be carried on over-the-air TV would be those shown by the FOX network

The Cubs are expected to house the Marquee studio in the building adjacent to Wrigley Field on Gallagher Way.