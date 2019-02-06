Bulls trade Portis, Parker to Wizards for Porter

The Bulls executed a trade just before tipping off against New Orleans on Wednesday. Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker are headed to Washington for forward Otto Porter Jr. Associated Press

The Bulls pulled off a surprising trade less than an hour before tipping off against New Orleans on Wednesday night at the United Center.

The Bulls will get forward Otto Porter Jr. from Washington for Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker, a deal first reported by theathletic.com and ESPN.

Sending away Portis and Parker isn't a shock. Portis will be a restricted free agent this summer and the Bulls aren't ready to offer a large contract. The Parker experiment failed months ago.

The thing is, Porter, 25, comes at a very high price. He has two more years left on his contract worth $27.2 million and $28.5 million. And he's averaging just 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

Porter has some upside, since he improved during his first five years in the league before taking a dive this season. Last year, he was at 14.7 points and shot 44.1 percent from 3-point range.

Witnesses described Portis as emotional as he walked through the tunnel toward the players' parking lot. Parker was calm and stopped to speak with reporters.

"It's the business. It's just surprising to me because Bobby was quote-unquote the leader and captain of our team," Parker said. "Just a guy that they love, and for him to get moved is obviously bitter, but hey, that's just how it goes."

Parker said both he and Portis were in the locker room getting ready for the game. Asked if they expected to play tonight, Parker showed a sense of humor.

"Yeah, I mean, him more than me," Parker said. "That's why I was so shocked because of him, because he plays big minutes for our team. And I was just feeling sorry for his situation. I knew what to expect, but not like him."

Parker came back to his hometown last summer, leaving Milwaukee to sign with the Bulls as a free agent. It didn't appear to be a great fit at the time, but it was essentially a one-year experiment and the Bulls gave Parker $20 million reasons to believe it could work.

It obviously didn't. The original plan to start at small forward was ditched after two preseason games. Shortly after Jim Boylen took over as head coach on Dec. 3, Parker was taken out of the playing rotation. He did play very well at times, both before and after the benching.

"I have no regrets. I have no backlash," Parker said. "I'm a God-fearing man, so I don't think that nothing is a waste of time and I'm not personal when it comes to that. I'm just happy about where I'm going. I hope that I can be used the way I can and I know that I'm capable of."

Parker was technically the team's third-leading scorer, after Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen, at 14.3 points per game. Portis was averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds after missing 31 of 53 games with knee and ankle injuries.

It was a little ironic that Portis was traded on a night when Nikola Mirotic was back in town with the Pelicans. Mirotic was in the building, but did not play because of a calf injury.

In October 2017, shortly before the start of the regular season, Portis sent Mirotic to the hospital with a punch during a practice altercation. The Bulls suspended Portis for eight games, but he was able to move on from the incident. In general, Portis seemed to be popular with teammates.

Parker was asked if he had any parting advice for the Bulls and the rebuilding project.

"I say for the team, we've got some great talent," Parker said. "Can't speak on my situation, but be consistent with guys. Give them the opportunity to grow. Give them that chance that they have to be free on the floor, because when I came into the league, I didn't know everything at once.

"It's just going to take time, it's going to take patience and that's what J-Kidd (former Bucks coach Jason Kidd) did for me and Giannis (Antetokounmpo). He let us go through our mistakes, let us develop as men and as players and I see a similar situation for some of the guys on this team."

