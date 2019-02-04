Cubs ownership patriarch Joe Ricketts 'regrets' racist emails leaked Monday

Leaked emails published Monday by the website Splinter.com revealed racist jokes and conspiracy theories spouted and/or shared by TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, the patriarch of the Cubs' family ownership -- prompting statements from both Joe Ricketts and son Tom Ricketts, the Cubs chairman. "I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails," Joe Ricketts said in a statement provided to the Sun-Times and other news outlets. Associated Press File Photo/Feb. 2005

"I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails," Joe Ricketts said in a statement provided to the Sun-Times and other news outlets. "Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I've said things that don't reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong."

