Images: Opening Night of the 34th Annual Cubs Convention
Updated 1/19/2019 8:28 AM
hello
See moments from opening night of the 34th annual Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
David Bote, left, shares a laugh with Kris Bryant during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kris Bryant is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Albert Almora Jr is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Albert Almora Jr is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Young fans react as players are introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A young fan greets players during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A young fan greets player Jason Heyward during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fans react as players are introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Theo Epstein speaks during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Former Cub Ryne Sandberg, center, shares a laugh with other former players Ray Burris, left, and Billy Williams, right, during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish arrives for opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kris Bryant speaks during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kris Bryant speaks during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kris Bryant waits to be introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Tom Ricketts makes opening remarks during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Cubs Hall of Fame members, from left, Fergie Jenkins, Lee Smith, Billy Williams, and Ryne Sandberg share a laugh as they are introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Lee Smith is introduced as the latest former Cubs player to be elected to the Hall of Fame during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Theo Epstein holds court for the media during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kris Bryant, right, greets others as he arrives during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Javier Baez, center, greets former Cubs Billy Williams, left, and Randy Hundley, right, during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Tom Ricketts speaks during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Former Cubs catcher Jody Davis is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Former Cubs hurler Dave Otto is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Former Cubs hurler Kerry Wood is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Joe Maddon greets former Cubs players during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Albert Almora Jr is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
David Bote is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kris Bryant is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Carl Edwards Jr is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Cole Hamels is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Ian Happ is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Tom Ricketts speaks during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Cubs Hall of Famers Billy Williams, left, and Randy Hundley greet each other during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Cubs legend Billy Williams speaks during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Pedro Strop speaks during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Javier Baez speaks to the media during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Wayne Messmer sings the national anthem during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Cubs radio broadcasters Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer greet each other during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Joe Maddon shares a laugh with former players including Tim Stoddard during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Joe Maddon leaves the stage during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kyle Schwarber is introduced during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Joe Maddon appears during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.