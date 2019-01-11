NIU begins search for new football coach with Carey leaving for Temple

Rod Carey says it's bittersweet to leave Northern Illinois University, but he's looking forward to leaving the Temple University football program. Associated Press

DeKALB -- Northern Illinois University will begin a national search for a successor to head football coach Rod Carey, who Friday was announced as the new head coach at Temple University, NIU Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Sean T. Frazier said.

Temple will host an afternoon news conference to introduce Carey, the university announced on its website.

"We are very happy to announce that Rod Carey will take over as the next Temple head football coach," Temple Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said. "Rod is a proven winner with a history of success as a head coach at the FBS level. He has won four regular season titles and two MAC Championships at Northern Illinois while taking the Huskies to six bowl games, including the 2013 Orange Bowl. He has also recruited and coached All-American players at NIU."

"I am really excited to lead the Temple football program and look forward to continuing its proud Temple TUFF tradition," Carey said. "I am extremely grateful to President Englert and Director of Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft for the opportunity to take over one of the top programs in the American Athletic Conference. This program is on the rise, coming off a record-setting class, and I look forward to raising the bar for success even higher.

"I am also thankful to Northern Illinois University for the opportunity to lead the Huskies the past six years, and to former president John Peters and former athletic director Jeff Compher for their trust in hiring me in 2012, and current AD Sean Frazier for his support throughout my career there. As much as I am looking forward to this incredible opportunity at Temple, it is bittersweet leaving my NIU family."

"Our football program represents a great source of pride for our university and the city of Philadelphia, as well as for more than 300,000 alumni around the world," Temple President Richard M. Englert said. "Coach Carey has a proven track record of success on the football field, and also in supporting the development of his players. We are confident he will also be successful here in representing Temple University, advancing our football program, and ensuring that our players continue to serve as leaders in the classroom, on the field, and in the community."

"Rod has been a part of the Huskie program -- as an assistant coach from 2010-12 and as head coach for the past six seasons -- during the most successful era in NIU's FBS history," Frazier said. "He has worked tirelessly to elevate NIU football and Northern Illinois University, while making an impact on hundreds of student-athletes. Under Rod's leadership, the Huskies have been successful on the field, in the classroom and in the community. I want to thank Rod (and his family) for their dedication to NIU, and wish them nothing but the best going forward."

NIU's search for the next head coach is underway with the assistance of an executive search firm, Frazier said.

"As one of the most successful FBS programs in the country, we've had significant interest in leading our football program," Frazier said.

The 2018 Huskies won the program's fifth MAC Championship and made NIU's 10th bowl appearance in the last 11 seasons.

The Huskies open the 2019 season Aug. 31 at home against Illinois State.