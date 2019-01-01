2018 was a year to forget for the Bulls, but let's review it anyway

The eminently quotable Robin Lopez shoots, defended by Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross, in the first half of their regular-season NBA basketball game in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Associated Press

The legacy of 2018 will be one to forget for the Chicago Bulls.

It featured plenty of losing (the team went 24-59 during the calendar year), injuries to every key rebuilding piece and pretty much nothing but bad luck.

So here's a recap of the first full year of the Bulls' rebuild. It's easy to say things should be better in 2019, but the best outcome might be things not getting better right away. Rebuilding in the NBA is tricky like that.

Player of the year

It's got to be Justin Holiday, right? He's the only starter who never got hurt. Holiday sat out some games at the end of last year when the Bulls decided to "play the young guys." At least, that worked until the NBA reminded the Bulls of the resting rules. Holiday is a useful player when his 3-point shot is falling, but he shot 28.7 percent in December, so maybe we'll see more of rookie Chandler Hutchison in 2019.

Game of the year

The candidates are limited, but let's go with the 114-113 victory over Minnesota in Jimmy Butler's return to the United Center last Feb. 9. Zach LaVine poured in 35 points, hit 3 go-ahead free throws with 18 seconds left after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt and the Bulls rallied from a 17-point deficit. This is also the Bulls' only victory over former coach Tom Thibodeau. He's 5-1 against the Bulls since he left.

Best win

Most of last season's hot streak happened in 2017, so the best win over a quality opponent was probably the 114-112 victory over Oklahoma City on Dec. 7 at the UC, the first for coach Jim Boylen.

Worst loss

Does anyone even need a reminder of the 56-point home loss to Boston, which happened the day after the Bulls beat OKC?

Best luck that went wrong

The Bulls won the coin flip with Sacramento for the No. 6 overall draft pick last year. Good news, right? Well, it turned out the Kings were in the lucky slot for the draft lottery and moved up to the No. 2 pick. If the Bulls had lost that coin flip, they would have been the team that moved up. At least the Bulls ended up with center Wendell Carter Jr., who appears to be a good piece for the future.

Worst luck that went right

This is still to be determined, but if all those injuries this season lead to the Bulls getting a good result in the draft lottery, it will all be worth it.

Best quote by a coach

Boylen has done a nice job of being quotable, but let's give the award to this gem from a shootaround last week: "I was in a union. United Cork, Linoleum and Rubber Workers, when I was working at a factory," he said. Looks like the official name is United Rubber, Cork, Linoleum and Plastic Workers of America, for the record.

Best quote by a player

Anytime Robin Lopez says something about his twin brother Brook, magic happens. Here's the recent comment about why Robin gets tossed out of games every once in a while, but Brook does not: "Brook's temper is more ferocious than mine when it comes out," Lopez said. "It comes out far less frequently, but it is a fiery demon when it does."

And who can forget Robin's retort when asked his opinion of Brook's "Splash Mountain" nickname: "I'm sure it's a reference to the inferior Florida version," he said, referring to the Disney theme park ride.

Best transaction

Well, it's not signing Jabari Parker as a free agent. At this point, the winner is probably claiming Shaq Harrison off waivers from Phoenix at the start of the regular season.

Most promising player

Heck, it could be anyone. Well, almost anyone. The key rebuilding pieces of LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Bobby Portis and Carter have all been pretty good when healthy and not in foul trouble. The Bulls may have found some depth for the future in guys like Harrison, Hutchison and Ryan Arcidiacono, but there's a long way to go on the rebuilding trek.

What to look forward to in 2019

The draft lottery for one, then probably the start of the 2019-20 season when the Bulls might actually start a season with winning as the main goal.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls