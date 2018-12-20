 
Feder: The Score renews Cubs announcer Pat Hughes

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 12/20/2018 1:32 PM
  • Radio voice of the Cubs Pat Hughes waves to the crowd as the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs parade begins at Wrigley Field. Hughes signed a multiyear extension to continue as the radio voice of the Cubs.

Pat Hughes will remain in the Chicago Cubs broadcast booth for years to come, WSCR 670-AM announced Thursday, Robert Feder writes.

Hughes, 63, has signed a multiyear extension with the Entercom sports/talk station to continue as radio voice of the Cubs. His current deal expires December 31.

