Feder: The Score renews Cubs announcer Pat Hughes
Updated 12/20/2018 1:32 PM
hello
Pat Hughes will remain in the Chicago Cubs broadcast booth for years to come, WSCR 670-AM announced Thursday, Robert Feder writes.
Hughes, 63, has signed a multiyear extension with the Entercom sports/talk station to continue as radio voice of the Cubs. His current deal expires December 31.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.