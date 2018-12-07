Former Cub Luis Valbuena killed in car crash in Venezuela

Former Chicago Cubs third baseman Luis Valbuena was killed in a car crash in Venezuela. Associated Press/July 30, 2014

Former Chicago Cubs third baseman Luis Valbuena was killed in a car crash in Venezuela, the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball said early this morning.

Cardenales de Lara, the Venezuelan team which Valbuena was currently playing for, confirmed today that Valbuena and teammate Jose Castillo were killed in an car crash in Caracas. Castillo is also a former player in the MLB.

The Cubs and the MLB posted their condolences shortly after.

"We are saddened by the passing of former Cub Luis Valbuena," the Cubs posted on Twitter. "The Cubs organization sends its condolences to his family and friends."

Valbuena joined the Cubs in April 2012 and played the next three seasons for the Cubs.

In 149 games with the Cubs, Valbuena hit .249 with 16 homers and 51 RBI.

The Cubs traded Valbuena to the Houston Astros prior to the 2015 season. Valbuena played two seasons in Houston then two with the Anaheim Angels before being designated for assignment in August.

In total, Valbuena spent 11 season in the major leagues and played in 1,011 games.