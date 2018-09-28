Magic number down to 2: Hendricks pitches Cubs past Cardinals
Kyle Hendricks pitched eight innings Friday as the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 at Wrigley Field. The Cubs (94-66) reduced their magic number for clinching the National League Central to 2, with the second-place Milwaukee Brewers set to play the Detroit Tigers in Milwaukee Friday night.
Hendricks (14-11) reached 199 innings for the season in his 33rd start of the year. He gave up seven hits and two runs.
The Cubs scored twice in the first inning, on a run-scoring single by Anthony Rizzo and on an error by Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong.
They added a single run against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in the fourth on Kris Bryant's long homer to center field. It was his 13th of the season. Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
The Cardinals scored twice in the sixth before the Cubs added a run in the seventh on Daniel Murphy's sacrifice fly. They added three more in the eighth.