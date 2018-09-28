Magic number down to 2: Hendricks pitches Cubs past Cardinals

Kris Bryant's solo blast to center field in the fourth inning off the Cardinals' Adam Wainwright was his 13th of the season and helped the Cubs to an 8-4 win Friday at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Kyle Hendricks pitched eight innings Friday in leading the Cubs to an 8-4 win over St. Louis at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Kyle Hendricks pitched eight innings Friday as the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 at Wrigley Field. The Cubs (94-66) reduced their magic number for clinching the National League Central to 2, with the second-place Milwaukee Brewers set to play the Detroit Tigers in Milwaukee Friday night.

Hendricks (14-11) reached 199 innings for the season in his 33rd start of the year. He gave up seven hits and two runs.

The Cubs scored twice in the first inning, on a run-scoring single by Anthony Rizzo and on an error by Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong.

They added a single run against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in the fourth on Kris Bryant's long homer to center field. It was his 13th of the season. Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

The Cardinals scored twice in the sixth before the Cubs added a run in the seventh on Daniel Murphy's sacrifice fly. They added three more in the eighth.