Chicago Cubs clinch playoff spot, win in dramatic fashion

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward crosses home plate after hitting two run home run off of Pittsburgh Pirates' Ivan Nova during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Chicago.

Having perspective and taking the long view have served the Chicago Cubs well all season long.

In fact, those qualities have served them well since Joe Maddon took over as manager before the 2015 season.

The Cubs got their first major reward of the 2018 season Wednesday night when they clinched a postseason berth with a 7-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Albert Almora Jr.'s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning scored pinch runner Terrance Gore with the winning run.

The Milwaukee Brewers also are in. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1. The Cubs let a 6-1 lead slip away, with the Pittsburgh Pirates tying the game at 6-6 in the ninth.

The National League Central title is still in play between the Cubs and Brewers, but the Cubs will be playing postseason baseball for the fourth consecutive season, a franchise record. They lead the Brewers by one-half game. The Cubs' magic number for clinching the division went from 5 to 4.

The Cubs and starting pitcher Jose Quintana fell behind 1-0 in the first inning when Jose Osuna hit a two-out home run.

Jason Heyward hit a 2-run opposite-field homer to left-center in the bottom of the inning, the Cubs put across 2-spots in both the third and fourth innings against Pirates starter Ivan Nova.

Despite losing the first two games of this series, there didn't seem to be any panic among the Cubs.

"The guys have been great, honestly," Maddon said before the game. "We've had two tough days, we have agreed. But from our overall perspective, the success we've had the last four years in a row has been pretty darn good. Now we still have very high aims for this particular season. I'm fine with high expectations. I'm fine with pressure.

"I've talked about this before because it normally means that something good is attached. There's always a good attachment to high expectations and pressure. It's something to look forward to. I've always felt that way. I think our guys feel the same way. If anything looks wrong the last two days, it's their (Pirates) pitching (beating the Cubs)."

After his players scored a grand total of 1 run in the first two games of this series, Maddon opted to have his players report to the ballpark late Wednesday. It's another tactic Maddon has used during his managerial career. He also pointed out that the Cubs had beaten Arizona and the White Sox each two of three before coming home to play the Pirates.

"They can come in late every day as far as I'm concerned," he said. "Right now it's not about swinging more. I've said this 1,000 different times. The thing I don't want them to forget either: We came off a pretty good week. Three games against Arizona. Three games against the White Sox and then we faced two good pitchers. They've gotten us two nights in a row. I don't want us to think anything other than let's just go out and work some good at-bats tonight."

The Cubs got 5 innings from their own starting pitcher, Jose Quintana. He gave up 4 hits and 2 runs, which came on solo homers by Osuna and Corey Dickerson.