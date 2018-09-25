Boys soccer: Auw scores twice as Vernon Hills tops Maine East

hello

Boys soccer

Vernon Hills 4, Maine East 2: Stephen Auw scored 2 goals and assisted on one, and the host Cougars won in Central Suburban League North Division action.

Vernon Hills (6-5-2, 2-2-1) also got goals from Isias Sanchez and Jessy Sanchez. Cooper Guillaume and Carlos Aguilar picked up assists as well.

Libertyville 5, Lake Zurich 2: Evan Rasmussen had 3 goals, giving him 18 on the season, as the host Wildcats remained undefeated with the North Suburban Conference win.

It was Rasmussen's fourth hat trick this season. Micky Riely and Tanner Kelly also scored for Libertyville (11-0, 4-0).

Lake Zurich fell to 7-4-2 and 2-1-1.

Wauconda 4, North Chicago 0: Ethan Yost had a goal and an assist, and the host Bulldogs scored three times in the second half to lock up the Northern Lake County Conference win.

Preston Chartier earned the shutout with 4 saves. Abdiel Bocarando, Chase Hayden and Ulysses Ruiz also scored for Wauconda (5-3-2, 3-1-1). David Ramirez and Jorge Morales also had assists.

"A complete team effort, especially in the second half," Bulldogs coach Tim Miller said. "Looking to build on this victory in anticipation of a matchup with Round Lake on Friday night."

North Chicago fell to 4-4-1 and 3-2.

Mundelein 4, Stevenson 1: Andy Rodriguez had a pair of goals for the host Mustangs in North Suburban Conference action.

David Bochniak and Alexis Martinez also scored for Mundelein (8-3-1, 3-0-1). Bryan Alba notched 2 assists, and Armando Rosiles had one as well.

Mustangs keeper Chris Villasenor made 3 saves.

Stevenson fell to 8-3-1 and 3-2.