4 key questions for the start of Chicago Bulls' training camp

Only time (and practice) will tell if first-round draft picks Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison earn significant playing time with the Bulls. Associated Press

The Bulls have until Oct. 31 to sign forward Bobby Portis to an extension. He'll be a free agent next summer. Associated Press

Jabari Parker should get plenty of minutes on the Bulls' front line. Associated Press

The entire Chicago Bulls season figures to be one long overarching question. A couple of appropriate candidates are "Is this going to work?" or "Will they be any better?"

Here are a few questions ahead of Tuesday's official start of practice:

Will rookies contribute now?

Top draft pick Wendell Carter Jr. was impressive in summer league, showing off a variety of skills plus a strong defensive presence. Will he pick up where he left off in preseason or take some time to get acclimated to more realistic NBA competition?

At the least, Carter figures to get significant backup minutes while Robin Lopez begins the season as a starter. Carter's role will likely be commensurate to his progress.

The other rookie, forward Chandler Hutchison, will get a chance to play in preseason. Since the Bulls have Justin Holiday for another season, it could make sense to bring Hutchison along slowly and use Holiday as the primary backup to Jabari Parker.

Will Portis get an extension?

After starting last season with the regrettable practice altercation with Nikola Mirotic and resulting suspension, Bobby Portis had a pretty good season. He figures to be a player the Bulls plan to keep and they have until Oct. 31 to sign an extension, otherwise he'll be a restricted free agent next summer.

It's not vital for the Bulls to sign Portis now, but they will have to figure how he fits into their future plans. Most of the Bulls' best lineups last season featured multiple big-man shooters. They can still pair Portis with Lauri Markkanen, but now they have Parker and Carter around to snag significant minutes on the front line.

Can defense be a priority?

Don't expect this Bulls' lineup to lead the league in defensive field-goal percentage, but landing in the top half is a reasonable goal, and probably necessary to becoming a playoff contender.

All eyes will be on Parker and Zach LaVine, two guys who should be fully recovered from ACL injuries and have never been regarded as quality defenders. The Bulls have some defensive potential with Carter and Kris Dunn, but they also let David Nwaba, possibly last season's best individual defender, walk away to Cleveland.

With LaVine, Parker, Holiday and Denzel Valentine expected to get most of the minutes at the wing positions, perimeter defense could be a struggle.

Who gets last roster spot?

The Bulls are going to have to trim the roster somehow. As it looks now, between Ryan Arcidiacono, waiver pickup Antonius Cleveland and Derrick Walton Jr., one player will land on the NBA roster and one figures to grab the still-vacant second two-way slot.

It's possible the Bulls could release center Omer Asik, who is out indefinitely with arthritis. They'll be on the lookout for teams that could take Holiday or Cristiano Felicio in a trade, but that route seems less likely.