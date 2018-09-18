Boys soccer: St. Charles East blanks Geneva

hello

St. Charles East 2, Geneva 0: Luke Schnitker scored a first-half goal for St. Charles East (6-3, 1-1) assisted by Nick Nelson. Sebastian Carranza scored an insurance goal in the second half assisted by Truitt Battin. Zach Doerr tallied 3 saves in goal to give St. Charles East its fourth shutout of the season.

Dundee-Crown 2, South Elgin 0: Roland Dearborn and Aldair Ortega scored for the Chargers (11-2-1, 2-0) and Ivan Aviles added an assist in the second half. Damian Smeich finished with 3 saves for Dundee-Crown.

St. Edward 7. Aurora Christian 1: In their second conference game of the season, the Wave (11-1-1, 2-0) came out peppering the net. Up 6-0 by half, St. Edward was able to go to their bench early and finished the scoring with the seventh goal 17 minutes into the second half. Josh Johansen notched a hat trick for the Wave and added an assist. Chase Brieger and Carlos Ibarra each picked up a goal and 2 assists. Brieger and Evan Sajtar combined for 4 saves in goal for St. Edward.

Christian Liberty 6, Westminster Christian 1: William Kmeciak scored the lone goal for the Warriors, avoiding the shutout.

CL South 4, Cary-Grove 0: The Gators (10-2-1, 2-0) scored a goal in the first half and added 3 more goals in the second half to take a win over Cary-Grove (2-4-2, 1-1) in Fox Valley Conference play. Matt McCaleb had 3 saves for CL South.