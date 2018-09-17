Grayslake Central's Moe taking baseball talents to Northwesternn

hello

When the Grayslake Central baseball team takes the field next spring, it will have a Big Ten recruit on the pitcher's mound.

Senior Coby Moe announced his verbal commitment to Northwestern University on Twitter recently.

A varsity player since his freshman year, Moe gave the Rams several quality outings last spring.

"Coby competes and gives us a chance every time he's on the mound," said Grayslake Central coach Troy Whalen following Moe's all-area season.

Over 44 innings, Moe registered 55 strikeouts last season. He also had just 9 walks and a 1.90 earned run average while finishing with a 6-1 record.

Baseball

Mundelein senior Tyler Yakimisky recently announced his commitment to play baseball at the University of Illinois- Springfield.

Last year Mundelein High School's student newspaper, The Mustang, received nine awards for materials entered in the Illinois Journalism Education Association's 2018 News and Digital Media Contest.

Showing another one of his talents, Yakimisky earned honorable mention for the 'Best Sports News Story'.

• Barrington Post 158's Luc Bresse was one of nine players in the country to be selected to the all-American Diamond Academic American Legion baseball team this summer.

He received a $2,500 scholarship and was the Illinois representative which earned him an additional $500 scholarship.

Bresse, who is attending Kansas University, was the starting shortstop on the 2017 Post 158 team that finished third in the state and again in 2018 when the team lost in the division championship.

He was selected to the American Legion 10th District All-Star team and had the highest batting average on the team.

In addition to being a tremendous baseball player, Bresse maintained a high grade-point average and was active in the community helping with refereeing and announcing youth games in Cary.

He also had a job working at a local Lake Barrington business, The FattFro Zone, and he served on the youth board for Journey Care in Barrington.

"Luc is a tremendous competitor," said Barrington Post 158 head coach Nate Gray. "He is an outstanding leader, and even a better young man."

Women's cross country

Augustana senior Mackenzie Renihan (Vernon Hills) stopped the timer in 23:58.5 and finished 50th at the Gil Dodds Invitational in Warrenville at St. James Farm. Augustana finished seventh in the team standings in the 17-team field with 207 points. Washington won the meet with 24 points.

Let us know

Please send updates on former Lake County athletes from the Daily Herald circulation area to jleusch@dailyherald.com each week so we can list their achievements in this column.