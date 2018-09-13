Chicago Bulls individual game tickets go on sale Friday
Tickets for all Chicago Bulls regular-season home games for the 2018-19 season go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased via bulls.com, nbatickets.com, the United Center box office or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.
The Bulls are offering family nights for all Wednesday games and daytime starts. The team also will offer discounted tickets for military personnel at Monday games and last-minute discounts for college students through the Bulls Student Pass.
For more details on season or group tickets, call the Bulls at 312-455-4000. The regular-season home opener is Oct. 20 against Detroit.
