Bears give up 20-point lead, lose to Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game -against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb breaks away for a 75-yard touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the second half after returning from a knee injury, and the Green Bay Packers overcame a 20-point deficit for a thrilling 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Rodgers, who was carted off in the first half, connected with receiver Randall Cobb for a catch-and-run through the secondary for a 75-yard touchdown and the go-ahead score with 2:13 left in the game.

Nick Perry sacked the Bears' Mitchell Trubisky on fourth-and-10 with 58 seconds to complete the comeback.

A Chicago defense featuring newly acquired star linebacker Khalil Mack dominated until the third quarter. Mack had a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown against backup quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter.

Rodgers returned in the second half and finally figured out the Bears. He also found Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison for touchdown passes.

Add this game to the two-time NFL MVP's already lengthy career highlight reel. Rodgers finished 20 of 30 for 286 yards.

It was Rodgers' first regular-season game home game since Sept. 28 against the Bears. He was limited to seven games in 2017 because of a collarbone injury.

Mack nearly stole the show. He also stripped the ball for a turnover in the red zone during off DeShone Kizer in the second quarter. Mack made an immediate impact in his first game since the Bears acquired the premier pass rusher in a blockbuster deal with the Oakland Raiders.

The Bears led 20-0 at one point and their defense dominated until the second half.

Then Rodgers returned, and the Packers' defense held the Bears in check.

Green Bay scored 17 unanswered points at one point