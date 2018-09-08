Boys golf: Anderson leads Mundelein to title at Zion-Benton

Tanner Anderson fired a 78 to lead Mundelein's boys golf team to the championship of the Zion-Benton invitational at Shepherd's Crook in Zion on Saturday.

Mundelein carded a 324 to edge runner-up Fremd (329), while New Trier (333), Crystal Lake South (335) and Vernon Hills (338) rounded out the top five. The 22-team field also included Warren (eighth, 347), Carmel (11th, 353), Lake Zurich (13th, 364), Stevenson (14th, 365) and Wauconda (18th, 392).

Anderson finished 3 shots behind McHenry's Truman Keppy (medalist), New Trier's Sam Weber and Jacobs' Garret Tighe, all of whom shot a 75. Mundelein's Josh Peterson (81) and Colin Wade (82) finished 13th and 16th, respectively, for the Mustangs.

Carmel's Mike Wattelt (eighth) and Vernon Hills' Gavin Gilfand (ninth) each shot an 80. Kevin Borbath (81, 14th) led Warren.