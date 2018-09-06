Girls swimming: Rolling Meadows swims past Hoffman Estates

Rolling Meadows earned a 114-56 victory over visiting Hoffman Estates on Thursday in a matchup of Mid-Suburban League girls swimming and diving teams.

Rolling Meadows got a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 free from Abby Wiltse, Sammi France and Sydney Mayer. Other Mustangs winners included Ashley Hintz in the 50 free and 100 back, Kate Mallek in the 100 free and France in the 500 free.

Hoffman Estates' Tori Le won the 200 IM, and the Hawks also had wins in the 100 breast from Amy Lam and from Brooklyn Fuscone in diving.

Conant d. Wheeling: The host Wildcats earned a 115-67 victory against the Wildcats.

Winners for the Cougars included Kayla Wartman (200 free), Sarah Erne (200 IM, 500 free), Megumi Komoto (50 free, 100 back), Arushi Paul (100 fly), Abigail Hanley (100 free) and Kaycie Bilicki (100 breast).

Wheeling claimed victory in diving, where Anna Emery won with a score of 210.45.

Barrington d. Buffalo Grove: The host Fillies turned back the Bison 103-75.

Winners for Barrington included Grace Roper in the 200 free, Lilian Reader in the 200 IM and 100 free, Emily Bucaro in the 50 and 500 freestyles, Anna Mae King in diving and Emma Pritchett in the 100 fly.

Emilia Jedryka (100 back) and Rachel Hanna (100 breast) won events for BG.

Glenbrook South d. Fremd: The host Vikings dropped a close one, 93-92, in a nonconference matchup featuring two good friends as head coaches.

Fremd's Andrew Kittrell is a Glenbrook South grad and has had a great relationship with Titans coach Keith MacDonald.

"I always admire how he coaches his kids," Kittrell said. "He, along with his staff -- Kim Kiraly, Laura Duffy (diving coach), and Brittany Ethington -- make terrific competitors and teammates and always bring out the best in us."

Ethington is the daughter of former Barrington coach Jim Bart.

"As a Glenbrook South alumni, it's fun to see him in navy and gold supporting his daughter," Kittrell said.

It was a good night purely on a results level as well for Fremd.

Among the event winners were junior Sophia Kuehn (IM and 100 back), senior Kristina Buzuloiu (100 fly) and freshman Adrianna Buzuloiu (100 breast).

"We've had two good meets in three days, and I am happy with the way our kids take care of one another, and never give in," Kittrell said. "Our girls are so scrappy and fun to coach."

Schaumburg d. Elk Grove: The host Saxons picked up a win in their second MSL matchup, topping the Grens 115-64.

Nina Mollin provided wins in the 200 free and 100 fly, and Schaumburg also got victories from Veronica Campbell (diving), Hana Mollin (100 back), Madison Dohrn (100 free) and Danielle Alley (500 free).

The Grens had the top finisher in the 200 IM (Natalie Wlodarz), the 50 free (Kylie Rittle) and the 100 breast (Michelle Cobirzan).

Hersey d. Palatine: The visiting Huskies remain unbeaten in duals at all levels, improving to 4-0 on varsity and 11-0 overall by winning 130-56.

Earning first-place individual points were Mollie Lumsden (200 free, 100 back), Bianca Teves (200 IM, 100 fly), Claire Lutz (50 free) and Natalie Plewa (100 free, 100 breast).

Palatine's Jane Smith was tops in the 500 free (5:04.08) and the Pirates' Anais Gonalez Posso won diving (212.25).