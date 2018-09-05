Chicago Cubs get important win over Brewers

hello

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez scores as Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia looks for the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Milwaukee. Baez scored on a ball hit by Anthony Rizzo. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- There are very few "must-win" games during baseball's regular season.

But Wednesday night's series finale at Miller Park had all the look and feel of at least a "pivotal" game for the Chicago Cubs.

Of course, you need a pivot point on which to turn, and the Cubs have just that in Javier Baez.

Baez sparked a 4-run fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Cubs to a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the victory, the Cubs salvaged the final game of this three-game series after dropping the first two. They left town and headed for Washington with a 4-game lead over the Brewers. A series sweep by the Brewers would have cut the Cubs' lead in the National League Central to just 2 games.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who approaches ever game the same, downplayed talk of "must-wins."

"I really try to avoid those kind of thoughts," he said. "I really do. I try to treat every game equally. If you weren't to win the game tonight, that just means you lost tonight's game, but it's not the end of the world. If you win it, it's obviously a good feeling going into Washington."

Now for Baez. Daniel Murphy already had given the Cubs a 1-0 lead when he led off the fourth with an opposite-field home run to left-center against Jhoulys Chacin. Baez came up an singled to left-center.

Anthony Rizzo, back in the lineup after bruising his right foot Tuesday, lined a basehit to center field. Baez never hesitated rounding second and heading to third. That drew a high throw from Lorenzo Cain, and Baez sprinted home to score. That forced another throwing error, by shortstop Orlando Arcia, putting Rizzo on third base. It's the kind of play -- whether on the basepaths or in the field -- that has been the hallmark of Baez's season.

A double by Ben Zobrist scored Rizzo, and Willson Contreras later added an RBI single.

Rizzo was taking it all in stride as far as this being even a "pivotal" game.

"It could be," he said. "It would be nice to be 4 up. If we're 2 up after tonight, it's not the end of the world for us, at least. All these games, you've got to win. The more we can win now, the more we can rest later, hopefully. That's baseball. We'll roll with the punches like we always do."

Jose Quintana tossed his second straight quality start for the Cubs, working 6⅔ innings and giving up 5 hits and 2 runs.

He worked quickly through the first three innings before laboring in the fourth, when the Brewers sent seven men to the plate, scoring 1 run. The Brewer got another run in the sixth. Quintana retired the first two batters in the seventh before Maddon turned to reliever Jesse Chavez.

Lorenzo Cain hit a single to deep short before pinch hitter Curtis Granderson homered to right-center.