Boys golf: Grayslake North handles Grant

Boys golf

Grayslake North d. Grant: At Renwood Golf Course, Adam Calhoun shot a 4-over-par 40, and the Knights picked up the Northern Lake County Conference win, carding a 175 to the Bulldogs' 181.

Grayslake North also counted Kyle Bosshart's 44, Tommy Marshall's 45 and Erubiel Avila's 46.

Grant got 44s from David Lokietko and Sam Acevedo.

St. Viator d. Carmel: At Old Orchard Country Club, EJ Reisinger's 2-under-par 34 led the host Lions (149) to the East Suburban Catholic Conference victory.

Carmel (172) received a 40 from Michael Wattelet.

Deerfield d. Vernon Hills: At Deerfield Golf Club, the host Warriors (150) won by 7 shots in Central Suburban League North Division action.

Deerfield's Jared Rosenthal was the medalist with a 2-under-par 34.

Vernon Hills (157) was led by 38s from Brendan Wise and Rohan Vasudeva.