Barrington goes to 6-0 in MSL

hello

Playing on its home turf at the Makray Memorial Golf Course, Barrington's girls golf team ran its record to 6-0 in the Mid-Suburban League.

The Fillies (151) handed Buffalo Grove (199) its first loss while Elk Grove (217) was third in the tri meet in Barrington.

Senior Nicole Ciskowski fired a 2-under par 33 for medalist honors. She was followed by teammates Sophia Sulkar (36), Mara Janess (41) and Ishani Majmudar (41).

Katie Gordon (48), Megan Fontanetta (49), Claire McCoone (50), Kelly Allaire (52) and Eva Ruterschmidt (52) led the Bison (5-1).

Maggie Cronin had the top score for EG (2-4), followed by teammates Teodora Evtinova (54), Anna Springer (57) and Grace Clorherty (60).