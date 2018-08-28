Cubs-Mets washed out after 9 innings, resume Wednesday at noon

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon used the term "marquee matchup" to describe Tuesday night's duel between Cubs lefty Cole Hamels and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom.

The game was suspended in the top of the 10th inning because of rain. It will resume at noon Wednesday with the regularly scheduled game to follow no earlier than 1:20 p.m. Tickets from Tuesday night will not be honored for re-entry.

Things pretty much lived up to the advanced billing as Hamels continued his run of good work for the Cubs and deGrom continued to make his case for Cy Young consideration.

Hamels lowered his Cubs ERA from 0.79 to 0.69 over 6 starts as he worked 5 scoreless innings.

The Mets scored a run in the sixth against the Cubs' bullpen, and deGrom finally gave up a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by David Bote. DeGrom wound up working 8 innings, giving up 8 hits.

"Defensively we hurt Cole a little bit," Maddon said. "That's why we got him out after 94 (pitches) and 5 (innings)," Maddon said. "But he was throwing the ball extremely well. But the other guy (deGrom) is as advertised. That's different. That's another level of stuff."

The Cubs obtained Hamels in a July 27 trade with Texas, and he has become their leading man on the mound. Against the Mets, he gave up 4 hits while walking three and striking out eight.

Russell making progress:

Shortstop Addison Russell said he "played light catch" Tuesday afternoon as he recovers from shoulder and left-middle finger ailments.

"Things are going in the right direction," he said. I'm feeling good. Hopefully I'll be out there pretty soon."

Russell has been on the 10-day disabled list effective Aug. 20. He said the shoulder is healing more quickly than the finger, which has given him trouble for much of the season.

Trying to make a plan:

Closer Brandon Morrow remains on the DL (since July 18) with right-biceps inflammation. He has not thrown extensively off a mound, but manager Joe Maddon said the process could speed up soon.

"We're getting closer to starting to figure out when's the right time to get him out there on the mound and doing regular pitching kind of things," Maddon said.

With minor-league seasons ending in the coming days, there will be no chance for Morrow to go out on a rehab assignment, so Maddon said the Cubs would have to get creative in September, either having Morrow pitch simulated games or come into regular games in early innings.

Maddon said Morrow likely would not go back into the closer's role immediately on his return to the active roster.

Get ready for it:

With a day game Wednesday after Tuesday's night game, the Cubs' lineup could have an interesting look to it. They will be playing their ninth straight game in a stretch of 23 games in 23 days.

"It's going to be an interesting lineup," Joe Maddon said. "Don't miss it. It's one opportunity to give guys days off of their feet."