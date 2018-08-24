Bote does it again as Cubs walk off a winner

The Chicago Cubs' David Bote, right, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a winning solo home run in the 10th inning against the Cincinnati Reds Friday in Chicago. associated press

David Bote did it again. Bote's one-out solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Cubs a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. The homer came on an 0-2 pitch from Raisel Iglesias. Bote hit a walk-off grand slam on Aug. 12 against the Washington Nationals.

Cubs reliever Pedro Strop blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth as he gave up a leadoff homer to Eugenio Suarez as the Reds tied the game at 2-2.

Newcomer Daniel Murphy hit a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday to give the Cubs to a 2-1 lead.

The homer, which came off Reds reliever Jared Hughes, was Murphy's first as a Cub after he came over from the Washington Nationals earlier this week in a trade.

The Cubs got a strong pitching performance from minor-league call-up Alec Mills, who was making his first major-league start. Mills, who pitched in relief for the Cubs earlier this season, worked 5⅔ innings, giving up 3 hits and 1 run while walking one and striking out eight.

The Reds got the game's first run in the second inning. Mason Williams hit what appeared to be a leadoff home run to left-center. But the Cubs challenged the call, and it was ruled that the ball hit off the top of the basket in front of the bleachers, giving Williams a double instead. Phillip Ervin doubled to the gap in left-center to score Williams.

The Cubs had a hard time against Reds starter Matt Harvey, who appeared to be on his way to Milwaukee in a waiver trade before that deal fell through before gametime. Through five innings, the Cubs had just 1 hit. They hit 4 singles in the sixth, getting a run when Javier Baez's bases-loaded single scored Willson Contreras with one out. Anthony Rizzo grounded into a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat.