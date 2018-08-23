Scouting report Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Thursday and Friday; ABC 7 Saturday; WGN Sunday

Radio:

WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Cubs' Cole Hamels (8-9, 3-0 with Cubs) vs. Anthony DeSclafani (6-3) Thursday at 7:05 p.m.; TBD vs. Matt Harvey (6-7) Friday at 1:20 p.m.; Jose Quintana (10-9) vs. Luis Castillo (7-10) Saturday at 1:20 p.m.; Kyle Hendricks (9-10) vs. Homer Bailey (1-11) Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

At a glance:

The Reds are 7-5 against the Cubs this season, and they could play the role of major spoiler in the NL Central during the final month. Joey Votto (.422 on-base percentage) is on the disabled list with a lower-leg bruise. It's possible he could be activated for Sunday's finale. Eugenio Suarez entered Wednesday leading the Reds with a line of .297/.378/.560 with 28 home runs and 92 RBI. Scooter Gennett was at .313/.360/.497 with 19 homers and 75 RBI. The Cubs and Reds entered Wednesday 1-2 in the NL in OBP. The Cubs were fourth in ERA (3.75), while the Reds were 14th (4.70). Hamels has an 0.72 ERA since coming to the Cubs in a trade last month. For his career against the Reds, he is 10-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 15 starts.

Next:

New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Monday-Wednesday

-- Bruce Miles