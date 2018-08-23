Boys golf: Lake County roundup

hello

Boys golf

Grant d. Wauconda: At Valley Ridge Golf Course, Sam Acevedo and Cody Stubner each fired a 2-over 35 to lead Grant (158) to the Northern Lake County Conference win over Wauconda (179).

Grant also counted Nathan Gladfelter's 41 and Micah McClard's 43.

Wauconda was led by Matt Szmajda's 40.

Glenbrook South d. Vernon Hills: At Glenview Park Golf Club, the host Titans shot a 157 to edge the Cougars, who had a 159.

Vernon Hills' Sujay Voleti was the medalist with a 37, and Rohan Vasudeva had a 39.

Grayslake Central d. Grayslake North: At Renwood Golf Cub, the Rams shot a 179 and were led by medalist Brendan Kick's 38 in the Northern Lake County Conference match.

Grayslake Central improved to 2-0 in the NLCC, while Grayslake North fell to 0-1.

Grayslake North (188) was led by Michael Harrison's 44.