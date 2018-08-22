Boys golf: Lake County roundup
Updated 8/22/2018 10:27 PM
Boys golf
Lake Forest d. Mundelein: At Lake Bluff Golf Course, the host Scouts shot a 150 to beat the Mustangs (158) in the North Suburban Conference opener.
Mundelein's Josh Peterson was the medalist with a 36, and his teammate Tanner Anderson had a 38.
Grayslake Central d. Grant: At Stonewall Orchard, Brendan Kick earned medalist honors with a 41 to lead the host Rams (180) to the Northern Lake County Conference win over the Bulldogs (197).
Grayslake Central also counted Nate Twardock's 44, Gianni Lucchesi's 46 and Brendan Whalen's 49.
Nathan Gladfelter led Grant with a 47.
