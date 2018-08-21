Cubs acquire Daniel Murphy from Nationals

hello

The July 31 nonwaiver trading deadline came and went, but the Cubs were able to make a significant waiver trade Tuesday.

They obtained infielder Daniel Murphy from the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor-league infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named later or cash.

Murphy, who went 9-for-17 with 4 homers against the Cubs as a member of the New York Mets in the 2015 NLCS, has an overall line this year of .300/.341/.442 with 6 homers and 29 RBI. He hit 23 homers last year for Washington. In 2016 for the Nats, he had a line of .347/.390/.595 with 25 homers and 104 RBI.

The 33-year-old Murphy can become a free agent after the season. For his career against the Cubs, he has a line of .325/.365/.553 with 9 homers and 22 RBI.

• Bruce Miles will have more on this story later today. Follow Bruce on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.