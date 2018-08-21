Boys soccer: Crystal Lake South wins 2nd straight
Updated 8/21/2018 9:28 PM
Alex Canfield scored twice to lead the Crystal Lake South boys soccer team to a 4-0 nonconference win over Hononegah on Tuesday.
Tom Coughlin and Colton Weidner also added goals for the Gators as they moved to 2-0 on the season.
Matt McCaleb and Oscar Campos made a save in goal each for CLS.
Deerfield 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At the Lake Forest tournament, Jabari Washington scored off an assist from Kevin Juanchi for Dundee-Crown. Damian Smiech had 4 saves in goal for the Chargers (0-1).
Hampshire 2, Kaneland 0: Jesus Rivera and Andrew Pena scored goals for Hampshire (2-0) in this nonconference win. Andrew Krajecki had 15 saves in the shutout.
