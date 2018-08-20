Boys soccer: South Elgin, Streamwood open with wins

Ryan Doherty and Anthony Sisler scored second half goals Monday to lead the South Elgin boys soccer team to a 2-1 nonconference win over St. Charles East.

Jacob Zupan and Julian Defensor provided the assists for the Storm in the season opener for both teams.

Christian Andrew made 10 saves in goal for the winners.

Renato Avendano scored off an assist from George Maridis for SCE. Jack Settle and Zach Doerr shared time in goal for the Saints with each making 1 save.

Streamwood 4, Geneva 1: Josh Taboda, Rolando Martinex, Jesus Limon and Alex Chavez scored goals for the Sabres, who opened the Upstate Eight season with a win. Bryan Mora had 3 assists and Chavez one for Streamwood. Hector Alfaro and Antonio Herrera made 2 saves each in goal.

CL South 6, Grant 2: Alex Canfield scored twice and had 2 assists to lead the Gators (1-0) to a nonconference win. Ryan Coughlin added 2 goals for Crystal Lake South while Sabien Raymond and Michal Dejworek added the other scores. Oscar Estrada and Matt McCaleb split time in goal, combining for 2 saves.