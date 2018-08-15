Dogs lose 18th one-run game to Sioux City

Sioux City, Iowa -- Josh Goossen-Brown turned in a quality start, but the Dogs stranded eight runners in a 3-2 loss to the Sioux City Explorers Wednesday night in their first game at Mercy Field.

The loss was the league-leading 18th one-run loss of the year for Chicago in the team's 30th one-run contest.

Sioux City scored first Wednesday thanks to a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning. Nate Samson doubled and Jose Sermo followed with a double of his own to score Samson and push the X's in front 1-0.

The Dogs answered with a run in the top of the second inning, thanks to three straight hits to begin the frame. Dalton Blaser led the inning off with a single, Tony Rosselli followed with a single of his own, and Stephen Perez capped the rally with an RBI single to score Blaser and tie the game at 1-1. With their hits, Blaser and Perez extended their hitting streaks to 11 and eight games, respectively.

Sioux City countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Jay Baum RBI triple to push back in front 2-1.

Chicago tied the game again at 2-2 thanks to a Rubi Silva sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning.

However, Sioux City again answered with another run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Samson drove in the eventual game-winning run on a bases-loaded infield single with two outs in the frame. Goossen-Brown began the frame but was lifted from the game after allowing the first two men to reach base.

Goossen-Brown pitched six innings, allowing three earned runs, and was charged with his sixth loss of the year.

Patrick Schuster and Eric Karch pitched perfect eighth and ninth innings respectively to secure the win for Sioux City.

With the victory, Sioux City becomes the first team to 60 wins in the American Association this year, as the X's move to 60-21 on the season. Chicago meanwhile, falls to 33-47 on the year with the loss.

The two teams will conclude their brief two-game series Thursday at Mercy Field. Jared Carkuff will start for Chicago, while southpaw Ian McKinney gets the nod for Sioux City.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.