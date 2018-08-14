Girls golf: Barrington sharp in Decatur as Smith leads with 69

Making the long early-season venture to Decatur, Barrington's girls golf team was right on home at the course where it has finished second the last two years in the Class AA state tourney.

Led by junior Caroline Smith's medalist round of 69 (35-34), the Fillies carded a 295 to top University High (320) and Loyola (330) in tournament play at the Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur on Tuesday.

The two-time defending Mid-Suburban League champs also recorded the second- and third-best scores in the mini invite. Senior Nicole Ciskowski shot a 71 (36-35) while freshman Mara Janess came in with a 76 (37-39).

Rounding out the Fillies' scorecard was senior Olivia Lee, who recorded a 79 (38-41).