What we're watching today: Cubs rookie David Bote's walk-off grand slam
Updated 8/13/2018 10:39 AM
We can't stop watching Cubs rookie David Bote give the Cubs a 4-3 win with a grand slam Sunday night. Did you watch it live or go to bed and catch the highlight this morning?
