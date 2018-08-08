Chicago Fire eliminated from U.S. Open Cup

The Chicago Fire fell 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday evening at Talen Energy Stadium.

Cory Burke opened scoring with his right-footed shot in the 60th minute and doubled the lead with his second in the 78th minute.

C.J. Sapong notched the final goal for the Union in the 86th minute as the Fire exited the storied tournament after advancing to a record 13th semifinal.