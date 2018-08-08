Chicago Fire eliminated from U.S. Open Cup
Updated 8/8/2018 10:44 PM
hello
The Chicago Fire fell 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday evening at Talen Energy Stadium.
Cory Burke opened scoring with his right-footed shot in the 60th minute and doubled the lead with his second in the 78th minute.
C.J. Sapong notched the final goal for the Union in the 86th minute as the Fire exited the storied tournament after advancing to a record 13th semifinal.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.