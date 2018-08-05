Bandits complete season sweep of Cleveland Comets

AVON, Ohio -- The Chicago Bandits completed a season sweep of the Cleveland Comets and claimed a 10-1 win in the series finale Sunday at Sprenger Stadium in Avon, Ohio.

Veteran catcher Kristyn Sandberg delivered a go-ahead 2-run shot, her career-high 10th of the season, to pace the offense in the victory. Sandberg, whose home run moved her into a tie for second place on the league leaderboard, became the first Bandits player since Taylor Edwards in 2016 to record 30 RBI in a season.

Sandberg's milestone marked one of two on the day for the Bandits (35-9) as left fielder Brenna Moss collected hit No. 60 during the 2018 campaign. The fourth-year standout from Fresno State joined Megan Wiggins (2013) and Stacy May-Johnson (2008) as the lone players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Sandberg and Moss, combined with a plethora of production from the bottom of the order, helped the Bandits produce 10 or more runs in a game for the third time in their past four contests.

Rachele Fico (W, 7-2) earned the victory after the veteran right-hander delivered an impressive performance out of the bullpen. Fico entered in a bases-loaded situation with one out in the third and managed to limit the damage to just a single run. She'd go 2⅔ innings in the circle and allowed 1 hit while striking out 2.

Bandits starting pitcher Haylie Wagner did not factor into the decision. The southpaw tossed a pair of scoreless innings and struck out 3.

Right-hander Ally Carda also contributed a pair of scoreless frames for the Bandits in a relief effort.

Comets (10-35) right-hander Gretchen Aucoin suffered the loss and fell to 2-7 in her rookie campaign. The Bandits knocked around the former Tennessee standout for 10 runs (8 earned) on 11 hits.

The win marked the 12th consecutive victory of the Bandits over the Comets in their inaugural season in the National Pro Fastpitch league.