Golf tip: Set-up position key to consistent shots

Have you struggled with consistency to hit solid shots? One area you can improve to make your play truly more consistent on a regular basis is the balance and stability of your set-up position.

Your set up balance and stability are key to hitting great shots and allowing you to make proper weight shift both back and through your swing. Poor balance can actually create other issues within your swing: tense grip pressure, poor weight shift, reverse pivot, chicken wing, shanks, and many more less than desirable outcomes. One way I recommend you check your balance is simply close your eyes once you set up to the ball. You will immediately feel imbalance if you are set up incorrectly. We need to feel our weight centered side to side and front to back in a correct balanced set up. If you are too far from the ball, your weight is right or left, or you are too close to the ball you will actually feel yourself wobble a bit. When in proper set up position, your ability to "engage" the ground and feel very stable and solid will be realized. Once you set up balanced and centered, I also recommend you take a practice swing with your eyes closed. This will allow you to realize what great balance is throughout the swing.

By closing your eyes, you will be more aware of your balance and allow yourself to discover what correct balance actually feels like. Once you have this measuring point, consistent set up will become easier to attain. Give this a try and you will be amazed at how much more consistent you balance will become resulting is better ball striking and better golf shots.

• Bill Abrams is the Head PGA Professional at Balmoral Woods Country Club in Crete, Ill. He also runs Bill Abrams Golf Solutions Academy. He is the 2017 Central Illinois PGA Teacher of the Year and was the Illinois PGA Professional of the Year in 2015. You can reach him at babrams999@aol.com.