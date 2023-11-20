Two women, two kids injured in morning crash in Lake County

Two people were critically injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Round Lake, Lake County Sheriff's police said.

A Round Lake Beach woman, age unknown, and a 39-year-old woman from Wauconda were both transported to hospitals after the accident, which occurred on Fairfield Road near Nippersink Road at approximately 6:30 a.m.

A Chevy Equinox, driven by the Round Lake Beach woman, was traveling north on Fairfield Road when it veered into the southbound lanes and struck an Acura MDX, driven by the Wauconda woman.

Two middle-school aged children traveling in the Acura also were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Those injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An open container of alcohol was found in the Chevrolet, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team