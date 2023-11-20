Buffalo Grove park board fills vacant seat on panel

The Buffalo Grove Park District board has selected Kim Page to fill a vacant board seat until the April 2025 election.

Page, who was sworn in Nov. 13, is a Buffalo Grove native who now lives in the village with her husband, Scott, and their three children.

A graduate of Northern Illinois University, she works for Digital Currency Systems in Northbrook and has volunteer experience with the Anti-Cruelty Society, OMNI Youth Services, GiveNKind, Boy Scouts of America and the Aptakisic-Tripp School District 102 PTO.

"I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to serve our park district and community," Page said in an announcement of her appointment. "With three children ages 8, 9, and 11, I have been a longtime fan of the Buffalo Grove Park District and their programs, which I have made extensive use of."

Page was among five candidates interviewed by the board.