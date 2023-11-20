 

Buffalo Grove park board fills vacant seat on panel

  • Kim Page

    Kim Page

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/20/2023 3:17 PM

The Buffalo Grove Park District board has selected Kim Page to fill a vacant board seat until the April 2025 election.

Page, who was sworn in Nov. 13, is a Buffalo Grove native who now lives in the village with her husband, Scott, and their three children.

 

A graduate of Northern Illinois University, she works for Digital Currency Systems in Northbrook and has volunteer experience with the Anti-Cruelty Society, OMNI Youth Services, GiveNKind, Boy Scouts of America and the Aptakisic-Tripp School District 102 PTO.

"I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to serve our park district and community," Page said in an announcement of her appointment. "With three children ages 8, 9, and 11, I have been a longtime fan of the Buffalo Grove Park District and their programs, which I have made extensive use of."

Page was among five candidates interviewed by the board.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 