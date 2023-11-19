Man charged with fatal beating of fellow nursing home resident in fight over laundry

A Joliet nursing home resident faces a first-degree murder charge alleging he fatally beat another resident Friday night with his fists and a walker.

William Paschall, 71, was taken to the Will County jail Saturday on a charge of first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a 61-year-old man.

The investigation that led to Paschall's arrest began about 9:30 p.m. Friday, when officers responded to a report of a battery on the sixth floor of Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1314 Rowell Ave., Joliet.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man who was unresponsive in a laundry room, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation led police to determine that Paschall attacked the 61-year-old man in the laundry room because he was angry about the younger man's use of the washing machine, English said.

"It is believed that Paschall punched the victim in the head multiple times and used the victim's walker in the attack, causing the victim to fall to the floor," English said.

A staff member attempted to intervene, and then staff at the facility rendered medical assistance to the victim and called 911. Lifesaving measures were not successful.

Paschall was detained and taken to the Joliet Police Department. The Will County State's Attorney's Office authorized charges, officials said.